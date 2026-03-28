Hrithik Roshan marked his son Hrehaan's 20th birthday with a touching Instagram post, sharing unseen family photos and a note on adulthood. Family members including Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad, and Rakesh Roshan also shared warm wishes for him.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan marked his elder son Hrehaan Roshan's 20th birthday on Saturday. The actor took to Instagram to share a series of unseen photos and videos from their family holidays, accompanied by a heartfelt note reflecting on adulthood and life lessons.

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In the post, Hrithik shared glimpses of cherished moments with his sons, including a video of them enjoying time together in the ocean and another from a boys' night out at a fine-dining restaurant.

A road trip clip stood out, showing Hrehaan stretching his arms out of a moving car, evoking a scene reminiscent of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', while Hrithik drove.

The actor also included throwback pictures from Hrehaan's childhood, capturing candid moments of laughter and bonding between father and son.

A Father's Advice on Adulthood

Alongside the visuals, Hrithik penned an emotional note addressing his son, whom he affectionately called "Ray." "My dear Ray... as you so eagerly step into adulthood, here's a gentle reminder of why it's so important to be an adult," he wrote.

Emphasising balance, he added that adulthood should be "strong enough, responsible enough, steady enough, wise enough" to allow the inner child to experience "endless moments of unbridled laughter" and "pure joy."

"The adult steers the boat. But the child... is the captain," Hrithik wrote, encouraging Hrehaan to retain his sense of wonder and joy even as he embraces responsibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Family Pours in Wishes

Hrithik's girlfriend and actor Saba Azad posted, "Awwweeeee" in the comments section.

Sussanne Khan's Loving Tribute

Hrehaan's mother and Hrithik's former spouse, Sussanne Khan, also shared a loving tribute on social media. Calling him her "greatest blessing," she expressed pride in the man he has become and welcomed him into his twenties with an emotional message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Grandfather Rakesh Roshan's Blessings

Hrehaan's grandfather, Rakesh Roshan also shared a picture from the birthday celebrations, and wrote, "Hey Ray 20 looks great on you! May the coming years bring you closer to everything you are working towards. Love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

On the Work Front

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in 'War 2', directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. (ANI)