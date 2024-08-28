Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more

    TV actress Dalljiet Kaur is enduring a tough legal battle with estranged husband Nikhil Patel, involving emotional disputes over personal belongings, accusations of infidelity, and separation issues.
     

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    TV actress Dalljiet Kaur is going through a tough time as she is fighting a legal battle with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. The actress, who initially enjoyed a fairytale-like marriage with Patel, is now facing a tumultuous period filled with emotional and legal tussles.

    Reports reveal that Dalljiet made significant personal sacrifices during her marriage. One notable instance was when Patel requested her wedding saree be used as a sofa cover, which she agreed to despite its sentimental value. The saree, a gift from her mother, was cut into pieces for the sofa cover, a decision that left Dalljiet deeply emotional. She saw the sofa as a “shrine to their love,” but this gesture has now turned into a point of contention in their ongoing legal battle.

    Struggles Over Personal Belongings
    The conflict extends beyond the emotional impact of the saree. Dalljiet is currently fighting to recover several expensive items she left behind at Patel’s residence in Kenya. Following their separation, Patel reportedly moved her belongings to a storage room, and Dalljiet has sought a court order to prevent him from giving them away. The actress has specifically requested the return of the sofa, which was made from the shredded saree, due to her strong emotional attachment.

    Divorce Conflict
    Adding to the complications, Daljiet has accused Patel of infidelity and extramarital affairs, claiming that it was the cause of their marital issues. After returning to India with his son Jaden after a brief marriage, Daljiet's personal and legal problems intensified. An ongoing legal battle highlights deep personal and emotional challenges as she seeks resolution and justice in her difficult separation.

    Also Read: 'Loyalty was never..', Dalljiet Kaur attacks Nikhil Patel after he was spotted kissing his girlfriend

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aashiq Abu demands B Unnikrishnan's removal from film policy panel, challenges him to respond publicly dmn

    Aashiq Abu demands B Unnikrishnan's removal from film policy panel, challenges him to respond publicly

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel anr

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel

    Actor-MLA Mukesh likely to quit film policy committee amidst allegations of misbehaviour towards women dmn

    Actor-MLA Mukesh likely to quit film policy committee amidst allegations of misbehaviour towards women

    American rapper Lil Baby arrested in LA for carrying concealed handgun without a permit RKK

    American rapper Lil Baby arrested in LA for carrying concealed handgun without a permit

    Six snapshots from a busy morning in Goa....', Zeenat Aman shares photos from her recent trip ATG

    'Six snapshots from a busy morning in Goa....', Zeenat Aman shares photos from her recent trip

    Recent Stories

    Japan airlines expands Bengaluru-Tokyo to 5 weekly flights vkp

    Japan airlines expands Bengaluru-Tokyo to 5 weekly flights

    From iPhone 16 to Watch series 10 what you can expect from Apple September 9 event check details gcw

    From iPhone 16 to Watch Series 10: What you can expect from Apple's September 9 ‘It’s Glowtime' event?

    cricket BREAKING: Former World No. 1 in T20I Dawid Malan retires from international cricket scr

    BREAKING: Former World No. 1 in T20I Dawid Malan retires from international cricket

    Shama Sikander HOT photos: Throwback to actress' Bali trip; check out her bold snaps [PICTURES] ATG

    Shama Sikander HOT photos: Throwback to actress' Bali trip; check out her bold snaps [PICTURES]

    Dramatic video shows California liquor store employee aiming gun as mob charges at him (Watch) shk

    Dramatic video shows California liquor store employee aiming gun as mob charges at him (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon