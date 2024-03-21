Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'House of the Dragon Season 2': Two new posters OUT ahead of trailer launch

    The creators of 'House of the Dragon Season 2' revealed fresh cast posters ahead of the trailer's release. The second season of the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series is set to air on Max in June 2024.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    New posters for 'House of the Dragon Season 2' have been released ahead of the trailer debut. The trailer for the second season of the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series will be released today (21 March). The new posters were released on the official X page of 'House of the Dragon'.

    The six new posters highlight the HBO series' main protagonists. The tagline "All Must Choose" is prominently printed on each poster, implying dramatic shifts reminiscent of the previous series. With unexpected fatalities and dramatic upheavals, 'House of the Dragon Season 2' promises the same compelling plot twists. The new season premieres on Max in June 2024.

    Take a peek at the posters below for a preview of what's to come.

    Earlier, showrunner Ryan Condal spoke with Deadline about the series' long-awaited comeback. "I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said. "Now we can settle into the more classic rhythms of narrative and Game of Thrones. We've always discussed this specific narrative, as has George [R.R. Martin], as a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is mostly about a home pulling itself apart from the inside. Now that all of the pieces have been put in place, I'm extremely thrilled to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is no longer in charge," he told the international source.

    'House of Dragon' is based on George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood, which is part of the 'Game of Thrones' series. It tells the story of The House of Targaryen, which takes place in the fictitious country of Westeros around 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' and a century after the Targaryens unified the Seven Kingdoms.

    Season 2 is supposedly going to include eight episodes. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Sonoya Mizuno are among the returning cast members for House of the Dragon Season 2. According to Variety, previously confirmed arrivals include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
