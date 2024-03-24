Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Holi 2024: 'Choli Ke Peeche' to 'Balam Pichkari', 5 DJ hits for the festival of colours

    As Holi falls on March 25, 2024, here are the songs that will make your festival of colours a truly unforgettable experience.

    Holi 2024: 'Choli Ke Peeche' to 'Balam Pichkari', 5 DJ hits for the festival of colours RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    As the vibrant festival of colors approaches, it's time to prepare for an unforgettable celebration filled with music, dance, and joy. Dive into the spirit of Holi with our curated playlist featuring some of the most iconic and lively songs to enhance your festivities. From timeless classics to modern hits, these tunes are sure to set the perfect mood for a memorable Holi celebration with friends and family. So gather around, grab your colors, and let the music guide you as you immerse yourself in the magic of Holi! 

    Now, without further ado, here are the songs that will make your Holi 2024 a truly unforgettable experience:

    Choli Ke Peeche

    This Holi groove to the beats of Choli. This revamped version of a classic is from ‘Crew’, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, set to rock the Holi season with its infectious vibes. Don’t miss out on this modern take on a timeless favorite!

    Rangisari

    Experience the essence of Holi like never before with this unique fusion of semi-classical and techno music. From the movie “JugJugg Jeeyo”, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the song adds an extra layer of charm to this modern Holi anthem.

    Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

    Get your groove on with this energetic track from the movie “War.” Its upbeat rhythm and modern twist on traditional Holi tunes are perfect for dancing the day away.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan spotted smoking in stadium while supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (WATCH)

    Badri Ki Dulhaniya

    Let loose and dance to the high-energy beats of this song from “Badrinath Ki Dulhania.” It’s guaranteed to add excitement and joy to your Holi festivities.

    Balam Pichkari

    Dive into the festive spirit with this timeless hit from “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.” Its catchy tunes and lively beats make it a must-have for any Holi gathering.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan spotted smoking in stadium while supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (WATCH) RKK

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan spotted smoking in stadium while supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (WATCH)

    Joker 2: Folie A Deux: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film to have 15 songs RBA

    'Joker 2: Folie A Deux': Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film to have 15 songs

    I will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 mins...' Anurag Kashyap shares angry Instagram post read on RBA

    'I will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 mins...' Anurag Kashyap shares angry Instagram post; read on

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father

    Hyderabad Bridegroom's father urges guests to gift votes for PM Modi instead of presents AJR

    Hyderabad: Bridegroom's father urges guests to gift votes for PM Modi instead of presents

    Holi 2024: 6 types of Thandai to make at home RKK EAI

    Holi 2024: 6 types of Thandai to make at home

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture vkp

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture

    Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi RBA

    Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon