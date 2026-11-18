With nine days to go, the team behind Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' released a new poster emphasizing the film's core father-daughter emotional bond. The Rawindra Pulle-directed action drama hits theaters on November 27, 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa New Poster Spotlights Father Daughter Bond

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): With just nine days left for its theatrical release, the makers of Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film ‘Mysaa’ have shared a new poster, giving audiences another glimpse into the film’s story. The newly released poster focuses on the father-daughter relationship at the centre of the film. The makers shared the poster on social media, counting down to the film’s release on November 27.

Along with the poster, the team shared a note that read, “Just 9 DAYS to witness the BEAUTIFUL EMOTION of a FATHER-DAUGHTER BOND on the big screens #MYSAA GRAND RELEASE ON NOVEMBER 27th” Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/Df4ZB_5TM7l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&avpt=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, ‘Mysaa’ features Rashmika in a different role from her previous films. She plays a Gond tribal woman in the action drama, which is set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The film’s teaser, which was released earlier this year, showed Rashmika performing several action sequences, including riding a bike and underwater scenes. The actor also underwent physical training for her role.

Unlike several popular action films that have focused on mother-son relationships, ‘Mysaa’ places a father-daughter bond at the centre of its story, along with action and drama. The film also features cinematography by Shreyaas K Krishna, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. International action choreographer Andy Long has worked on the film’s action sequences. ‘Mysaa’ also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles. Produced by Unformula Films, ‘Mysaa’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026.