    Here's what Gigi Hadid did post her break-up with Zayn Malik

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid was recently spotted in New York City donning a stylish look; fans went gaga over her new avatar post-break-up

    Here's what Gigi Hadid did post her break-up with Zayn Malik
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 7:52 AM IST
    International supermodel Gigi Hadid turns Barbie; yes, you heard it right. She went blonde after her split from her baby daddy Zayn Malik. Since last few months, Gigi, daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid was in the news because of her break-up with singer Zayn Malik

    She has now done drastically altered her hair colour after her separation. Gigi has switched her hair colour from red to a very yellowish, just like Barbie.

    Gigi was newly snapped, wearing the stylish look in New York City. She donned a red jumpsuit and black beanie with it. The New York vacation marked one of Gigi’s first public images since she and her baby Khai’s father Zayn Malik had ended their connection months.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gigi (@selgifantacy)

    A few months ago, Gigi Hadid shared her first social media post since news of Zayn Malik’s alleged encounter with her mother Yolanda (Who was also a supermodel). In her post, Gigi gave a shoutout to Project Runway.

    Later, Zayn’s sisters reached out in support of their bro. It was reported that the couple (Zayn and Gigi), who had been in relationship 'on and off' for more than six years. Has now parted ways after Yolanda, alleged that Zayn hit her. 

    Zayn’s sisters Waliyha Azad and Safaa Malik stood by their brother’s side amidst all the charges. Waliyha posted a quote on Instagram Stories, which talked about karma and how it comes after everyone eventually. 

    Also Read: Gigi Hadid, Zyan Malik break up after two years of relationship: Ex-couple to co-parent daughter Khai (Report)

    Zayn Malik, a 28-year-old British singer, also stated the allegations against him were made public. Gigi and Zayn had been seeing on and off until they reunited in January 2020, and after 9 months, the couple welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020.

