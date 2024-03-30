Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to him getting married in February

    It has been rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda are in a relationship and are soon getting married.

    Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to him getting married in February NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    Actor Vijay Deverakonda has finally addressed ongoing speculation regarding his marital status. It was rumoured that he and his alleged girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna would get married in February and then he clarified the rumours of him getting married. Amid rumors linking him romantically with co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set the record straight in a recent interview.

    Vijay Deverakonda's respond to his marriage rumours

    Humorously addressing the persistent rumors, Vijay Deverakonda quipped, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumor every year." Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna have publicly confirmed nor denied their relationship.

    Also read: Inside Alia Bhatt's Hope Gala: Actress wears 30-year-old saree, says event came with 'love, purpose'

    When questioned about his romantic life, Vijay Deverakonda emphasized his strong familial bonds, stating, "Yes, I am in a relationship—with my parents, my brother, with you, and everyone." This response effectively deflected inquiries about his alleged romance with Rashmi Mandanna.

    Speculation about Vijay Deverakonda and  Rashmi Mandanna's relationship has persisted, fueled by incidents like Rashmi Mandanna wearing Vijay Deverakonda's cap in an Instagram post and their joint trip to the Maldives. However, Vijay Deverakonda clarified that there are no imminent engagement or marriage plans.

    Vijay Devarakonda's upcoming project 

    Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'The Family Star,' co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Rashmi Mandanna recently expressed her support for the project on social media, eagerly anticipating its release.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
