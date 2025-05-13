synopsis
- Sunny Leone in Kochi and the number of fans will make your jaws drop to the floor.
- Thousands showed up to catch a glimpse of Sunny Leone as she arrived at a Kochi event.
On August 17, thousands showed up to catch a glimpse of Sunny Leone as she arrived at a Kochi event. Sunny was in Kochi to inaugurate a mobile store, and her fans turned up in hordes. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that a sea of fans showed up just to get a glimpse of her. Who knew Kochi was home to so many men!