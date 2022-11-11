Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi dies at 46 while gymming; Dos and don’ts of working out you must know

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, passed away at the age of 46 on Friday. He was working out in the gym when he reportedly fell unconscious. Another death of a celebrity following a heart attack has raised alarming questions about cardiac health. Here are some dos and don’t that one must keep in mind while working out in the gym.

The untimely death of actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has spread a shock wave in the entertainment industry. Popular for playing key roles in television serials such as 'Kkusum', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Waaris', and 'Suryaputra Karn', the 46-year-old reportedly fell unconscious while working out in the gym. Per the reports, he received a heart attack and succumbed to it.

Early this year, comedian-actor Raju Srivastava also collapsed in the gym while running on the treadmill. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his trainer, where he spent weeks undergoing treatment. However, he breathed his last on September 21.

Last year in November, South’s superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, also died of a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. These disturbing deaths of celebrities at a young age, that too while exercising in the gym, have raised alarming questions about how to take care of one’s heart. Here are some dos and don’ts that a person must follow while exercising.

Dos and Don’ts that one should remember:

1. Smoking should NOT smoke or consume tobacco in any form.

2. Exercising every day is essential for a healthy heart. Walk at least 10,000 steps on a daily basis.

3. Do NOT overdo your workout. While exercising daily is good, moderation is very important.

4. Have adequate sleep of at least six hours. Sleeping more than 10 hours is also harmful.

5. Avoid salt and sugar which may lead to health issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

How to exercise the right way? According to doctors, a sedentary lifestyle as well as over-exerting at the gym, are both bad for health and can lead to heart-related issues. Therefore, it is important that one does moderate exercise. It is important to understand our own body and should know when to pause our workout.

Tips to keep in mind while exercising in the gym:

1) Treadmill: The first five minutes on the treadmill should be slow, gradually increasing the pace. It is also important to have alternate periods of slow and fast running. Doctors do not recommend steep running, thus, the treadmill inclination should be kept to a minimum.

2) Weight training: If you are a beginner, always start your training with lighter weights. Increase the reps with time, and then gradually the weights.

3) Monitor your heart rate: Keeping the heart rate in check while working out is very essential. Doctors suggest that an ideal heart rate should not be more than 140/150 per minute at a time when you are exercising.

4) Look out for symptoms: Sweating is one of the symptoms to look out for. While sweating is natural to occur, if it is happening with heaviness in the chest, pain in the jaw, or in the left hand, one must consult a doctor.