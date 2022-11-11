Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi dies at 46 while gymming; Dos and don’ts of working out you must know

    Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, passed away at the age of 46 on Friday. He was working out in the gym when he reportedly fell unconscious. Another death of a celebrity following a heart attack has raised alarming questions about cardiac health. Here are some dos and don’t that one must keep in mind while working out in the gym.

    Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi dies at 46 while gymming Dos and donts of working out you must know drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 5:42 PM IST

    The untimely death of actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has spread a shock wave in the entertainment industry. Popular for playing key roles in television serials such as 'Kkusum', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Waaris', and 'Suryaputra Karn', the 46-year-old reportedly fell unconscious while working out in the gym. Per the reports, he received a heart attack and succumbed to it.

    Early this year, comedian-actor Raju Srivastava also collapsed in the gym while running on the treadmill. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his trainer, where he spent weeks undergoing treatment. However, he breathed his last on September 21.

    Last year in November, South’s superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, also died of a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. These disturbing deaths of celebrities at a young age, that too while exercising in the gym, have raised alarming questions about how to take care of one’s heart. Here are some dos and don’ts that a person must follow while exercising.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court extends interim bail

    Dos and Don’ts that one should remember: 

    1. Smoking should NOT smoke or consume tobacco in any form.
    2. Exercising every day is essential for a healthy heart. Walk at least 10,000 steps on a daily basis.
    3. Do NOT overdo your workout. While exercising daily is good, moderation is very important.
    4. Have adequate sleep of at least six hours. Sleeping more than 10 hours is also harmful.
    5. Avoid salt and sugar which may lead to health issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

    How to exercise the right way? According to doctors, a sedentary lifestyle as well as over-exerting at the gym, are both bad for health and can lead to heart-related issues. Therefore, it is important that one does moderate exercise. It is important to understand our own body and should know when to pause our workout.

    ALSO READ: It’s a girl! Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child

    Tips to keep in mind while exercising in the gym: 

    1) Treadmill: The first five minutes on the treadmill should be slow, gradually increasing the pace. It is also important to have alternate periods of slow and fast running. Doctors do not recommend steep running, thus, the treadmill inclination should be kept to a minimum.
    2) Weight training: If you are a beginner, always start your training with lighter weights. Increase the reps with time, and then gradually the weights.
    3) Monitor your heart rate: Keeping the heart rate in check while working out is very essential. Doctors suggest that an ideal heart rate should not be more than 140/150 per minute at a time when you are exercising.
    4) Look out for symptoms: Sweating is one of the symptoms to look out for. While sweating is natural to occur, if it is happening with heaviness in the chest, pain in the jaw, or in the left hand, one must consult a doctor.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court extends interim bail drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court extends interim bail

    Its a girl Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child drb

    It’s a girl! Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child

    Is Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar the reason behind Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's rumoured divorce? drb

    Is Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar the reason behind Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's rumoured divorce?

    Yashoda Twitter Review Samantha Ruth Prabhu best performance ever drb

    'Yashoda' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best performance ever

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance drb

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance

    Recent Stories

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why is Erik Ten Hag unhappy with Alejandro Garnacho potential inclusion in Argentina squad?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why is Ten Hag unhappy with Garnacho's potential inclusion in Argentina squad?

    Google Pixel 8 likely to feature Tensor G3 chipset 12GB RAM more Report gcw

    Google Pixel 8 likely to feature Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB RAM & more: Report

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans overjoyed after Sadio Mane named in Senegal's squad despite injury scare snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans overjoyed after Sadio Mane named in Senegal's squad despite injury scare

    Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food - gps

    Watch: Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court extends protection to site where 'Shivling' was discovered AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court extends protection to site where 'Shivling' was found

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon