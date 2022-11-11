Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; all praise for her observant nature

Actor and former Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan could not keep herself from praising for her behaviour. Gauahar often takes to Twitter to write her views on how the contestants are performing inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Meanwhile, Archana Singh was evicted from the show following her violent actions.

Bigg Boss 16 house is getting hot as a shocking eviction has divided the audience and put them into a dilemma. In a recent episode of the show hosted by Salman Khan, Archana Singh was evicted for violence. Later, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was seen consoling her friend and telling her about the wrong actions for which she was eliminated. She also tried to make Archana understand that she should immediately rectify her mistakes and say sorry. Although her efforts were gone in vain inside the house, there was a significant effect on the audience as they saw her strong personality of Priyanka in a difficult situation. What truly interest the fans is the actions of Priyanka that followed the incident.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s behaviour did not go unnoticed by her fans. In fact, the Bigg Boss Season 7 winner, and actor, Gauahar Khan also took notice of it. Taking to the microblogging site, Gauahar tweeted: "I like how observant priyanka is".

ALSO READ: Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi dies at 46 while gymming; Dos and don’ts of working out you must know

This tweet of Gauahar Khan came a little after a small conversation that took place between Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhury. Sajid was trying to appreciate the other contestant for not reacting (to Archana Singh’s violence), but Priyanka caught the act of fake gameplay by Shiv Thakare and pointed out that he planned the whole incident by provocation. Appreciating the observant nature of Priyanka, the Bigg Boss fans called her a winner.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court extends interim bail

Earlier, another former Bigg Boss contestant, Rajiv Adatia, also came out in support of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, while slamming the unruly behaviour of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In a recent episode, Priyanka was seen talking to Tine Dutta about serving equal food to all contestants. However, Nimrit, who overheard their conversation, blew it out of proportion. She also ended up threatening Priyanka to slap her.

In the meantime, while Archana Singh has already been evicted from the house, it will be interesting to see whether the makers decide to bring her back inside the Bigg Boss 16 house or not. The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode which is weekly hosted by Salman Khan, might also revolve around Archana’s eviction.