BJP MP Hema Malini congratulated the party for wins in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. She praised PM Modi and Amit Shah, while also hailing actor Vijay's TVK for its 'spectacular electoral success on debut' in Tamil Nadu.

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini has extended congratulatory messages as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to lead across West Bengal and Assam.

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Taking to her X handle, Hema Malini expressed immense pride after the Bharatiya Janata Party crossed the majority mark in the West Bengal Assembly elections. "The euphoria is still settling in! Thrilled with the BJP win in Bengal - all the planning and hard work of Modi ji and Amit Shah ji has finally paid off! Proud to have been a small part of the hard campaigning that saw the landslide victory of the BJP over the TMC. Victory of democracy in a big way endorsed by public awareness. My hearty congratulations to all the winners of this historic election," Malini wrote on X.

The euphoria is still settling in! Thrilled with the BJP win in Bengal - all the planning and hard work of Modi ji and Amit Shah ji has finally paid off! Proud to have been a small part of the hard campaigning that saw the landslide victory of the BJP over the TMC🙏Victory of… pic.twitter.com/oc6z7QJuFc — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 4, 2026

She also reacted as the BJP heads for a victory in the Assam Assembly elections. "A wonderful repeat victory with an enhanced margin for the BJP in Assam thereby proving that democracy has the last word! Congratulations to all the winners and to Himanta Biswas for leading the party to victory under the guidance of Modi ji and Amit Shah ji," she continued.

A wonderful repeat victory with an enhanced margin for the BJP in Assam thereby proving that democracy has the last word! Congratulations to all the winners and to Himanta Biswas for leading the party to victory under the guidance of Modi ji and Amit Shah ji👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/zmE8JYFJUU — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 4, 2026

The BJP leader also celebrated actor Vijay's party, TVK's "spectacular electoral success on debut" in Tamil Nadu. "The state has veered away from Dravidian supremacy which had ruled the state for many years. The youth have voted in hordes for the new first time political star, the recent film star turned politician Joseph Vijay. This was a tsunami, completely unexpected which has swept through the state which has seen the rule of film personalities MGR and Jayalalitha earlier. I wish Vijay good luck in his new role - most probably that of the new CM of Tamil Nadu!" a part of the post read.

Puducherry has seen another BJP repeat victory which goes to prove that good governance carries the party to success! As for Tamil Nadu, the state has veered away from Dravidian supremacy which had ruled the state for many years. The youth have voted in hordes for the new first… — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 4, 2026

Election Trends and Results

As of the latest trends, the BJP is on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats. The shift in the state's political landscape, where the BJP has secured 15 seats and is leading in 185 constituencies, marks a significant departure from the dominance of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which currently holds 6 seats and is leading in 81 constituencies, bringing its total to 87 seats.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP continues to dominate, securing 23 seats and leading in 59 constituencies out of 82 contested. In Puducherry, the BJP has won a second consecutive term, further solidifying its presence across India.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has also dominated a massive surge, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)