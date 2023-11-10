Has Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date of the much-awaited 'Deadpool 3'? Know details

Ryan Reynolds, famously renowned for his character Deadpool in the movie series, has given a big hint about the third sequel Deadpool 3's release date by introducing a new cast member. Scroll to find out more updates on this film of the MCU.

Ryan Reynolds, the ever-witty and charming actor, is one of the most loved and exemplary nuanced stars in the Hollywood industry today. The actor rose to prominence and fame after his anti-hero character, Deadpool. He is revered and loved by fans for his red latex suit character. Speaking of Deadpool, Reynolds is currently working on the third sequel to the film, and fans have been waiting for the movie updates. In a new Instagram post, Ryan Reynolds has ended the anticipation of fans and cinema lovers. He has aroused their curiosity by hinting at the much-anticipated release date of Deadpool 3 and revealing a new character.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed the inclusion of Dogpool in Deadpool 3 with its possible release time by sharing a first look at the forthcoming MCU film's oddest cast member.

Dogpool is a paid-up member of the Deadpool Corps, an organization of Deadpool variety spread across the multiverse. Nonetheless, Dogpool's entrance has unexpected and far-reaching consequences. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, confirmed the news on Instagram, where he joked about the puppy giving the Disney Plus merch department "nightmares."

The Deadpool star shared the alleged release month and a new cast member with the caption, "Did @Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in hell. But she is currently causing the Disney plushy merchandise department nightmares. Coming with the movie Summer 2024." Deadpool fans can excitedly celebrate as the much-awaited Reynolds movie might hit theatres next summer sooner than anticipated.

Despite the fact that Deadpool 3 is one of the few Marvel Studios films that has been pushed back, with an earlier release date of May 2024, the current Hollywood situation caused a wait for Deadpool 3. Instantly following the merger of 20th Century Fox and Disney, Marvel Studios ensured the inclusion of Reynolds' Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, along with The Fantastic Four, in the MCU. Much to the delight of fans, the 46-year-old convinced his longtime pal Hugh Jackman to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

