Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: 7 best films by actor

Chiranjeevi, also known as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, is a legendary Indian actor and politician, primarily working in the Telugu film industry. He has starred in a wide range of films across various genres, including action, drama, comedy, and more. Here are some notable films from Chiranjeevi's extensive career:

Khaidi (1983): This film marked Chiranjeevi's breakthrough as a lead actor. It's an action-packed drama about a man who escapes from prison to prove his innocence.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990): This fantasy film features Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in lead roles. Chiranjeevi plays a tourist guide who gets involved in a magical adventure.

Gang Leader (1991): Chiranjeevi stars as the leader of a group of orphans who are avenging the death of their caretaker. The film is known for its action and comedy.

Gharana Mogudu (1992): This film became a massive hit and contributed to Chiranjeevi's superstar status. It deals with the story of a man who marries a rich woman and faces challenges in adjusting to his new lifestyle.

Indra (2002): Chiranjeevi plays a powerful leader who fights against injustice and corruption in this action-packed drama.

Tagore (2003): Chiranjeevi portrays the character of a social activist who takes on corrupt politicians and bureaucrats.

Chiranjeevi's filmography is extensive, and these are just a few highlights. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the Telugu film industry. Apart from his acting career, Chiranjeevi has also been actively involved in politics and served as a member of the Indian Parliament.