Happy birthday Bappi Lahiri: Superhit songs of 'disco king' which you must listen

Popular singer, music composer Bappi Lahiri aka Bappi Da turned a year older today. He is known as India's Disco King. On his special day, let us take a look back at his hit dance numbers.

Bappi Lahiri is known as India's Disco King, is one of the most successful and renowned music directors of the Indian cinema. The veteran singer, music composer, has composed songs for more than 650 movies in his 4-decade-long career. His songs reflect the meaning of disco beats that had become superhit back during the 80s and 90s. Most of Bappi's songs had received fame as they were groovy and peppy. On his birthday, let us ty try to revisit some of his popular Bollywood numbers.

Here, check out Bappi Lahiri's famous songs that you must listen to. These songs shall surely bring a smile on your face and shall give you the perfect weekend motivation.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

The song from Saheb was an iconic, retro song that is still sung. This foot tapping song was crooned by S. Janaki and Bappi. The song is vibrant and has been played to date.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai

This chartbuster song of Bappi Da's took the nation by storm. It was from Mithun Chakraborty's movie Disco Dancer. The song has a high tempo that makes it a party favourite.

Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache

This all-time hit song will make listeners hit the dance floor. The electronic disco number had a pop vibe, and the song was inspired from the English pop hit Video Killed The Radio Star (1979), which was crooned by The Buggles. The song was sung by Usha Uthup and Bappi Da.

De De Pyaar De

During the '80s, this was one of the hit songs that was always played at weddings. The song is from the film Sharaabi, and Bappi Da became famous with this composition. Electronic guitar was used to give a good feeling that made the song a hit. It was crooned by Kishore Kumar. Here's wishing Bappi Da, a very happy birthday.