Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Halloween 2023: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her spooky celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur [PICTURES]

    Halloween 2023: Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her spooky Halloween celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan

    Halloween 2023: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her spooky celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur [PICTURES] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 8:01 PM IST

    It's Halloween today. Celebrities from all around the world are celebrating this festival. Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been seen celebrating Halloween with her children. The Jaane Jaan actress has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor is pretty active on social media. She takes to Instagram to share updates about her life with her fans and followers. She even gives a sneak peak when ever she is out on holidays with the kids and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Today she gave a sneak peak into her Halloween celebrations with husband Saif and Taimur.

    Saif, Taimur and Kareena's Halloween

    Today marks Halloween, and Bebo is right there celebrating the festival with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. It is to be noted however that her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan as missing from the photo frame.

    In the picture, Kareena was seen wearing a casual creme coloured top and blue jeans , whereas Saif was wearing a black Kurta and white dhoti pants. Taimur was however dresses in a black-coloured skeleton halloween costume and looked happy. The event planner who helped Kareena planning the event was also present in the picture.

    ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez taking 'break' from social media amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war? Know details

    Sharing the story on her Instagram profile Kareena wrote, ''Kids favourite''. See the picture here:

    Halloween 2023: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her spooky celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur [PICTURES] ATG

    Soha Ali Khan's Halloween

    Today earlier in the day, Soha Ali Khan gave a sneak peak into her Halloween celebration with daughter Inaaya. Soha was seen wearing a black top and black leggings and had a ghost headband. Inaaya had a batman costume on her. Soha and Inaaya's twinning on their halloween day is funfilled.

    See the picture here: 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 8:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Tejas' : Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tears up after watching the film RKK

    'Tejas' : Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tears up after watching the film

    Is Selena Gomez taking 'break' from social media amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war? Know details SHG

    Is Selena Gomez taking 'break' from social media amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war? Know details

    Israel-Hamas war: Bipasha Basu shares heart-shattering post on current state of Palestine (Photo) RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Bipasha Basu shares heart-shattering post on current state of Palestine (Photo)

    Just looking like a wow': What is the story behind viral internet meme? Read SHG

    'Just looking like a wow': What is the story behind viral internet meme? Read

    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima to make OTT debut with 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'? Details here

    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima to make OTT debut with 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'? Details here

    Recent Stories

    'Tejas' : Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tears up after watching the film RKK

    'Tejas' : Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tears up after watching the film

    Is Selena Gomez taking 'break' from social media amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war? Know details SHG

    Is Selena Gomez taking 'break' from social media amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war? Know details

    Excessive work to screen time, things to avoid post 6 pm

    Excessive work to screen time, things to avoid post 6 pm

    Karwa Chauth 2023 How to make flavorful Pheni for sargi gcw eai

    Karwa Chauth 2023: How to make flavorful Pheni for sargi

    5 harmful impacts of gossiping RKK

    5 harmful impacts of gossiping

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon