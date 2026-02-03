Halle Berry, 59, candidly discusses aging in Hollywood, vowing not to be marginalized or erased. She has embraced her 'menopause mission,' advocating for women's health as a defining part of her 'second act' ahead of her 60th birthday.

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry has spoken candidly about aging in Hollywood and her determination to remain visible as she approaches 60, according to People. Berry, 59, said she refuses to let age marginalize or erase her, calling her advocacy for women's health a defining part of her "second act."

"You get to this age where you feel like you're being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society," Berry said while discussing her role in the upcoming film Crime 101. The film stars Berry opposite Chris Hemsworth, with the actress portraying a middle-aged insurance broker who leverages perceptions of beauty in high-stakes business settings.

Halle Berry's 'Menopause Mission'

"But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased," Berry said. "That's why I'm on my menopause mission. I'm going to be louder than I have ever been."

Berry, who turns 60 in August, has increasingly used her platform to speak openly about menopause and women's health, including breaking taboos around physical changes such as vaginal dryness. "Everything gets dry," she said, adding that open conversations can help remove shame and stigma.

"I'm almost 60. Fighting for women's health feels like a formidable cause for my second act," she added, according to People.

Empowerment Through Advocacy and Community

The actress has also launched Respin, a community focused on redefining menopause and female longevity.

Berry previously revealed she was advised early on not to discuss menopause publicly for fear of being "put in a box," according to People. However, she said embracing her age and redirecting her focus toward women's health has been deeply empowering.

'Crime 101' Release Date

Berry's upcoming film, Crime 101, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13, according to People. (ANI)