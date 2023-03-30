Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens!

The weekend is here, and so is your OTT wrap-up. A bunch of web series and movies to binge-watch have made their way on several OTT platforms, including Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime. Check out their list.

The OTT platforms are flooded with new shows and movies to keep you glued this weekend. From Sara Ali Khan's Hotstar murder mystery 'Gaslight' to Jeon Do-yeon's Kill Boksoon, everyone will find something of their taste to relish.

Number one on our list is Kartik Aryan's film 'Shehzada'.

Shehzada: Kartik Aryan's film, 'Shehzada', has made its way on the big screen after his last big-screen film, Bhool Bhuliayaa 2. Directed by Rohit Dhawan and starring Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles, the film will hit the OTT platform on April 1. The film's story is based on a youngster born wealthy but reared in a poor household, ultimately losing his 'Shehzada' (rich) status.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 1

Next up is Sara Ali Khan's much anticipated psychological thriller, 'Gaslight'.

Gaslight: The protagonist, Misha (Sara Ali Khan), has returned to meet her estranged father after 15 years. However, she smells foul play and realises something awful has happened to her father when she visits the royal family estate to see him. Yet she is unable to persuade anybody to believe her. Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh both play significant roles in the movie.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: March 31

You should not miss watching Murder Mystery 2, as the second edition of the movie is back with a bang!

Murder Mystery 2: A new edition of the viral film starring Jenifer Aniston and Adam Sandler has returned with its second edition. Jeremy Garelick directed the motion picture. Nick and Audrey Spitz are back, and they are in France this time. Together with Mélanie Laurent and Jodie Turner-Smith, the film stars Mark Strong as a SAS mercenary.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: March 31

All you Tamil film lovers can now gorge on 'Ayothi' this weekend.

Ayothi: The film, directed by R Manthira Moorthy, stars M Sasikumar, Preethi Asrani, Yashpal Sharma, and Pugazh. It revolves around a man who unintentionally becomes involved in a criminal investigation. Despite several challenges, he works to dispel false accusations against him.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release Date: March 31

If you are a fan of a crime series, you should take advantage of 'Unseen'.

Unseen: A feared criminal organisation brings up old tragedies and eventually pushes a housekeeper to violence as she anxiously seeks her husband.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: March 29

Check out Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta, which took almost five years to be completed.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat: The movie starring Alaya F and debutante Karan Mehta tells the tale of two unrequited love stories struggling with issues of caste, social standing, and inequity in parallel universes. Vicky Kaushal also features a unique cameo role in this Kashyap's directorial.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: March 31

