Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many others wish fans

The festival of Gurupurab is celebrated globally as it marks the birthday of Guru Nanak. On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak jayanti, many Bollywood stars took to their social media handless to extend warm wishes.

The festival of Gurupurab is celebrated as it marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji who was the founder of Sikhism. He was the first guru of Sikhs who was a compassionate person. He had travelled a lot and had spent his entire life spreading love. He was also a great poet, and his thoughts and perspective have been catalogued as 974 poetic hymns in the holy book of the Sikh Guru Granth Shib. ' Guru Nanak dev Ji was known to be an honest and righteous person.

On this particular day, many Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish their fans. Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor took to their social media handles to extend wishes. Check out their wishes here:

For the unversed, the date of Gurupurab keeps changing every year as per the lunar calendar. While Diwali falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month, Guru Nanak Jayanti comes after 15 days on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. This year it is the 552nd birthday of Guru Nanak Dev ji, which falls on November 19.

To talk about Guru Nanak he was born in 1469 at Nankana Sahib. According to popular belief, his birth was known to be a mark of diivinity. His birthday is celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima as per the traditional Lunar calendar. Guru Nanak dev ji believed that a human could connect to god via prayers. He was against traditions that included giving sacrifices. Guru Granth Sahib is the religious scripture of Sikhism. The main verses from the holy book speak on the fact that the universe was created by one. The teachings also talk about selfless service to humanity, irrespective of caste. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated to celebrate Guru Nanak's life and, most importantly, his legacy.

