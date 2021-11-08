Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH]

Geeta Singh Gaur has become the third crorepati of the popular quiz based show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the promo video of the same right here.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most exciting shows and is one of the most-watched quiz show. The Amitabh Bachchan hosted show has already seen two winners becoming crorepatis, and now we will see another one. Geeta Singh Gaur will be the third crorepati of the show according to the latest promo video dropped by the makers.

Post Himani Bundela, Sahil Ahirwar, contestant Geeta Singh Gaur has become the third crorepati. Isn't that amazing? Geeta, in the promo, has said that she is a 53-year-old homemaker who has spent her full life cooking and looking after her kids. In her second innings, she wanted to grab the chance to live her life. The promo video ends with Bachchan screaming Rs 1 crore for the second time.

A few days back, we saw that Ruchi Jain had won the Fastest Finger Triple Test and had taken over the hot seat. After Amitabh came to know that Ruchi was fond of kitt party games, he had played one with her. Also read: Does Jaya Bachchan like expensive gifts? Here's what Amitabh Bachchan revealed about wife

In the game, the participant had to put the spices in the box when the name of the spice was told with a tricky tongue twister which was, "lal mirchi Hari mirchi mirchi badi tej, jijaji sambhal kar rehna, jiji badi tej" was said. Big B had also told Ruchi that he would keep thinking about the game the entire night. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he got his name on sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati [DETAILS INSIDE]

The contestant had also received a sweet compliment from, Big B who had told her that she looked beautiful in a saree. Ruchi further said that she wanted her saree to match Amitabh's outfit, but since she did not know what Big B would be wearing, she decided to colour coordinate with her husband's outfit.


