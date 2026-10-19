Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is happy to see 'Fame Gurukul' winner Qazi Touqeer on 'Bigg Boss 20'. He recalls meeting Qazi in 2004 and always believing he had acting potential beyond his singing career, hoping the show opens new doors for him.

Some talents deserve to be seen beyond the identity people know them for. For actor Gurmeet Choudhary, Qazi Touqeer is one such talent. Having known Qazi since 2004, Gurmeet has always believed that the ‘Fame Gurukul' winner has the potential to shine as an actor. Now, with ‘Bigg Boss 20’ bringing Qazi back into the spotlight, Gurmeet hopes his stint on the show will open new doors for him.

'He is an Actor': Gurmeet on Qazi's Potential

Speaking about Qazi, Gurmeet recalled meeting him when he had already gained popularity as a singer after winning ‘Fame Gurukul.’ However, the actor said he never saw Qazi as someone who should be limited to music alone. “I have known Qazi since 2004, and I always felt that he was a very talented boy. People had typecast him as a singer, but when I met him, he had already become popular and had won a reality show. Even then, I felt he was an actor and deserved an opportunity to act,” Gurmeet said.

The actor also acknowledged that finding opportunities in films is not easy, even for people who have already made a name for themselves. Although the two have not met again since their first interaction in 2004, Gurmeet said he still remembers their conversations and is happy to see Qazi receiving attention again.

Reflecting on Qazi’s return to the spotlight, Gurmeet said he was genuinely pleased that the singer was finally getting opportunities to showcase his acting abilities. “Now, when I see his name coming up after Bigg Boss, I genuinely feel very happy from within. A talented boy is finally getting his opportunity. Whether it comes sooner or later, getting work is very important,” he said.

“I am sure that after Bigg Boss, many doors will open for Qazi, and he will get to work on several acting projects because he is an actor. I believe he will make a very good name for himself in the field of acting,” Gurmeet added.

Career Updates

Qazi first became a household name through ‘Fame Gurukul,’ which he won alongside Ruprekha Banerjee on October 20, 2005. He was around 20 years old at the time, and the show also featured a young Arijit Singh, who was then beginning his journey in music.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Choudhary is set to share screen space with Isha Malviya in ‘Tum Mere Ho.’ The film marks Isha’s Bollywood debut and Gurmeet’s foray into film production. The musical drama is set to hit cinemas on October 23, 2026. (ANI)