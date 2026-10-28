CINTAA leaders Upasana Singh and Nagma Morarji claim victory in an internal governance dispute, alleging financial misconduct, unauthorized administrative actions, and failure to support artists' welfare by the previous committee.

Internal Leadership Dispute at CINTAA

Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) president Upasana Singh and treasurer Nagma Morarji on Wednesday claimed victory in the association's internal leadership and governance dispute, alleging misuse of artists' funds, unauthorised administrative decisions and violations of court directions. Singh said the legal proceedings had so far gone in their favour and asserted that their fight was for transparency and the welfare of artists rather than positions of power. "The struggle... perhaps for them, it is all about holding onto the chair (power), but for us, it is for the truth. Because our only motto is 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs). If we are truthful, we ought to win, and we have won," Upasana said during a press conference in Mumbai.. She said both the Dindoshi Court and the High Court had delivered rulings in their favour so far, adding that she had faith in the country's judicial system and was confident of their legal position.

Allegations of Mismanagement and Lack of Transparency

Singh alleged that the previous executive committee had failed to address the concerns of artists, including long working hours, delayed payments and the lack of conveyance allowances, despite these being among the issues members had expected the leadership to resolve. She also questioned the utilisation of CINTAA's funds, claiming that the association's constitutional provision requiring 20 per cent of its funds to be spent on artists' welfare had not been followed. According to Singh, CINTAA receives money through new memberships, annual membership dues, rental income from leased office properties and interest on fixed deposits. She said, “jo 9-10 hazar members hain, woh unke 1200 rupaye aate hain.” "In fact, we didn't even follow what is written in our constitution, that 20 per cent of the funds received by CINTAA must be spent on the welfare of artists," she said, alleging that the mandatory allocation was not utilised as required.

Singh said artists struggling to meet basic expenses, including household needs, children's school fees and medical care for bedridden parents, had approached the association for help. "For actors who currently have no food at home, whose children cannot pay school fees, or whose parents are bedridden, the tsunami and Covid are happening right now!" she recalled telling the previous leadership, alleging that her concerns were not addressed. She further alleged that association funds were spent on press conferences and other unnecessary expenses instead of being directed towards artists' welfare. Singh also described what she called an atmosphere of fear within the association, claiming that members were worried about facing show-cause notices, suspension or cancellation of their membership cards if they questioned the leadership. She referred to the cases of senior actors Preeti Sapru and Hemant Pandey, besides herself, alleging that they faced show-cause notices for disagreeing with decisions. “What kind of organisation changes elected positions at their personal whim? When over 50 per cent of members resigned, the committee stood legally dissolved. But I never resigned! Even to this day, I haven't resigned. Yet, simply because I accepted the resignations of the outgoing members, they were so enraged that the next day they arbitrarily announced that Padmini Kolhapure was the General Secretary instead of Upasana Singh,” she said.

Claims on Financial Integrity and Legal Standing

Treasurer Nagma Morarji, meanwhile, said CINTAA's funds, assets and records belonged to the institution and its members, not to individuals. "I have been a member of this association for 36 years. The entire film and television fraternity is linked to this body, over 10,000 members belong to it," Morarji said. "The funds, assets, and records that have accumulated here since 1958 belong solely and exclusively to the association and its artists. They are not anyone's personal property, they belong to the institution," she added. Nagma continued, “A false narrative was deliberately spun that this was merely an internal dispute between two factions. That was completely misleading. On August 7 itself, once 50 per cent of the executive members submitted their resignations, the committee was officially dissolved. Yet even after its dissolution, they continued running the committee illegally, opened unauthorised bank accounts, and manipulated official paperwork. They moved court against us and FWICE, first approaching the Dindoshi Court and then the High Court. They faced defeat in the Dindoshi Court and were reprimanded by the High Court as well.”

According to Morarji, elections were scheduled for the 12th, and a court order delivered on the 11th upheld the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) authority to conduct them. “Elections were slated for the 12th. On the 11th, a verdict was delivered in favor of FWICE, affirming that FWICE had full legal authority to conduct the elections. However, the court stipulated that the election results would not be announced until the 26th, and the newly elected body would not assume official actions until then. We strictly complied with that direction,” she added. Morarji claimed that files and documents were moved out of CINTAA's office on the day of the order, questioning the urgency of shifting official records before the stipulated date. “But the very day that order was passed, they began frantically clearing out official files from the office, loading documents into tempos and moving them elsewhere. Out of whose fear? Why? For what reason? It is an institution with a permanent office; all records must remain there. Why were they shifting files? Why were positions being hastily reassigned? What was the desperate hurry? Both parties could have waited until the 26th, there was no justification for such reckless actions,” said Morarji

She also alleged that the opposing group announced and conducted separate elections on the 20th and declared results on the 21st, despite the court's directions. Additionally, she accused the group of opening bank accounts under unauthorised designations and prematurely liquidating artists' fixed deposits held with Punjab National Bank. “Most crucially, as Upasana ji mentioned, she had never resigned from her post. Even though 50 per cent had resigned, triggering automatic constitutional dissolution of the entire committee—she had not. Yet they continued distributing titles amongst themselves, opened new bank accounts under unauthorized designations, and even prematurely liquidated artists' Fixed Deposits in Punjab National Bank, misusing the funds,” said the treasurer. Morarji said the group had filed a contempt petition before the High Court over the alleged violation of its directions. "What was the rush when the court had designated the 26th for a ruling?" Morarji asked, questioning the decisions taken during the dispute. "The High Court clarified that jurisdiction rested with the City Civil Court, which pronounced its order on the 21st. In light of this, we have filed a contempt petition before the High Court, questioning why they announced and held elections despite the court's restraint until the 26th. And whose money is being squandered in this entire legal tug-of-war? It is the hard-earned money of artists who have built and protected this institution since 1958," she said.

Conclusion and Election Results

The CINTAA controversy has sparked a heated debate within the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association, one of India’s key organisations representing film and television artists. The dispute involves prominent actors Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and Upasana Singh, alongside other members, and centres on disagreements over leadership, financial accountability, transparency and the handling of official records. The situation intensified in August and September 2026, bringing the association’s internal conflicts and governance practices into the spotlight Meanwhile, the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) Executive Committee elections have concluded, with Padmini Kolhapure emerging as the winner, followed by Poonam Dhillon. The CINTAA elections were held on October 20, with actors including Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi and others casting their votes. Padmini Kolhapuri emerged victorious in the election with 604 votes, followed by Poonam Dhillon with 601 votes. The top two were followed by Rakesh Bedi with 575, Kanwarjit Paintal with 548, Chandraprakash Thakur with 514, Abhay Bhaargava with 439, Ghanshyam Shrivastav with 395, Jaya Bhattacharya with 392, Tina Ghai with 374, Rajit Kapur with 340, Sheeba Akashdeep with 322, Ramesh Goyal with 296, Jitendra Singh with 284, Mohd Farooq Bandhukia with 272, and Rohit Roy with 268 votes. (ANI)