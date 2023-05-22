Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy oozes glam in mango-coloured ensemble gown
Mouni Roy made her debut at the Cannes International film festival this year. Here is Mouni's final look at the red carpet, which went viral on social media.
Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram
Mouni Roy looks like a vision to behold and is sensual in this figure-hugging mango-coloured long one-shoulder ensemble outfit. Here are her sexiest snaps from Cannes 2023 red carpet.
Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram
