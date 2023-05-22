Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy oozes glam in mango-coloured ensemble gown

Mouni Roy made her debut at the Cannes International film festival this year. Here is Mouni's final look at the red carpet, which went viral on social media.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy looks like a vision to behold and is sensual in this figure-hugging mango-coloured long one-shoulder ensemble outfit. Here are her sexiest snaps from Cannes 2023 red carpet.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy figure in a strapless-patterned one-shoulder mango-coloured ensemble gown outfit with a big bow on the back.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy looks stunning and breathtaking in a mango-coloured sexy long gown that flaunts her hourglass figure to fans.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy looks sensational as she walks the talk with poise in a mango-coloured long gown on the red carpet.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

Mouni Roy looks sizzling and beautiful by flaunting her well-toned figure in a mango-coloured long gown on the red carpet.

Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram