    Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy oozes glam in mango-coloured ensemble gown

    First Published May 22, 2023, 7:36 PM IST

    Mouni Roy made her debut at the Cannes International film festival this year. Here is Mouni's final look at the red carpet, which went viral on social media.

    article_image1

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks like a vision to behold and is sensual in this figure-hugging mango-coloured long one-shoulder ensemble outfit. Here are her sexiest snaps from Cannes 2023 red carpet.

    article_image2

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy figure in a strapless-patterned one-shoulder mango-coloured ensemble gown outfit with a big bow on the back.

    article_image3

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks stunning and breathtaking in a mango-coloured sexy long gown that flaunts her hourglass figure to fans.

    article_image4

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks sensational as she walks the talk with poise in a mango-coloured long gown on the red carpet.

    article_image5

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks sizzling and beautiful by flaunting her well-toned figure in a mango-coloured long gown on the red carpet.

    article_image6

    Image: Mouni Roy / Instagram

    Mouni Roy has captured the attention of her fans and followers in this sizzling mango-coloured long gown outfit on the Cannes 2023 red carpet.

