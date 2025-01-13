Gully Boy 2: Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal to star in iconic sequel of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer? Read

The beloved film Gully Boy might soon have a sequel, with Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday rumored to lead. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the sequel aims to recreate the magic of Zoya Akhtar’s iconic film

The much-loved film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, might soon have a sequel. Reports suggest that the makers are planning a follow-up, with Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday expected to take on the lead roles. Although details remain under wraps, the news has created a wave of excitement among fans.

According to a report by Filmfare, a source revealed that Arjun Varain Singh, who directed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan under Excel and Tiger Baby productions, is set to helm the sequel. The source mentioned that Arjun, having previously worked with Ananya on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, believes she would be an ideal choice to lead this project. Vicky Kaushal has reportedly been associated with the sequel for some time. The source added that it remains to be seen if the trio of Arjun, Vicky, and Ananya can replicate the magic of Gully Boy.

The original Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, delved into the lives of India’s street rappers. The film received critical acclaim and was chosen as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. It featured a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, and Kalki Koechlin. Gully Boy also made history by bagging 13 Filmfare Awards in a single year, including accolades for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Upcoming Projects of the Stars

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Chhaava, a historical drama that explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The recently released teaser, which introduces Vicky as Sambhaji Maharaj, has received an overwhelming response. The clip showcases his powerful look and intense action sequences. Ahead of the teaser launch, Vicky shared the film's poster on social media, where he is depicted battling a vast army of soldiers. Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, in this historical epic.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in an upcoming untitled film produced by Karan Johar. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is scheduled for release on March 14, 2025. It will shed light on a cover-up surrounding a historical massacre and chronicles the legal battle fought by India’s top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, against the British Empire. The story is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

