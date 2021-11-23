Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, it was a starry day in Mumbai (photos)

While most actors were seen at the airport, some of them were busy with promotions for their upcoming film. However, what remained common between all of them was how they gave utmost importance to the style.

Ranbir Kapoor walked out in style at the airport. The actor knows very well how to raise the temperature with his looks. Seen in a blue t-shirt, denim and a beige jacket, Ranbir rocked his airport look.

Shahid Kapoor released the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ which will hit the theatres on December 31. For the trailer launch, Shahid wore black pants, a grey t-shirt and a jacket on top of it.

Sidharth Malhotra looked drop dead hot in a formal suit. The actor was dressed for a launch event of a top automobile car. Sidharth pulled of the maroon velvet coat pretty well, making women drool over his dapper looks.

Salman Khan, fondly known as ‘Bhai’ also got his brown leather jacket out. Salman wore a black t-shirt inside and paired it with blue denim. ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra ‘expecting’? Read details inside to know what the actor has to say

Ayushmann Khurrana wore a body-hugging t-shit, showing off his bulky muscles and the crazy physical transformation he has undergone for his upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. In an orange tank top and black shorts, Sara obliged the photographers with a smile that could be felt even with her mask on.

Shraddha Kapoor went all red with her airport loo. Shraddha wore a solid red-coloured tracksuit with her hair tied up in a ponytail. The actress knows how to keep her travel comfortable with the choice of her clothes.

Yami Gautam’s all-black look from the airport is something you cannot take your eyes off! Yami looked like a stunner in a black dress. She wore black long boots that added more glam to her look.

Tara Sutaria flaunts her legs in a black and white zebra dress with a similar overlay. Tara recently celebrated her birthday, and at present, is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Tadap’.

Ahan Shetty who is also busy with the promotions of ‘Tadap’, his debut film in Bollywood, chose a black jacket, white t-shirt and jeans for his casual look.

Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film ‘Jersey’. Mrunal, who will be playing Shahid’s wife in the film, wore a polka dot dress for the trailer launch of the film on Tuesday. ALSO READ: Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur

Taimur Ali Khan and his cute bay brother, Jeh Ali Khan were spotted on Tuesday. The chote nawabs of Pataudi Khandaan looked adorable while they were accompanied by their babysitter.

Aayush Sharma is running on a tight schedule, juggling between different locations for the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Antim – The Final Truth’.