Gina Carano files lawsuit against The Walt Disney Co, seeks help from Elon Musk's X platform

Gina Carano filed a lawsuit against Lucasfilm and its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., on Tuesday for her 2021 dismissal from 'The Mandalorian', claiming she was fired for expressing right-wing sentiments on social media. Carano filed a lawsuit in federal court in California with the help of X, formerly Twitter, alleging wrongful termination from the 'Star Wars' galaxy Disney+ streaming series after two seasons over a post comparing the treatment of American conservatives to the plight of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Gina Carano's X post

Why was Gina Carano fired?

According to the lawsuit, she was fired because she "dared voice her own opinions" against an "online bully mob who demanded her compliance with their extreme progressive ideology." Lucasfilm stated at the time of her firing that "her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano is seeking damages to be determined at trial as well as a court order to be recast on the show. The series 'Mandalorian', starring Pedro Pascal, aired for three seasons and is presently being adapted into a feature film. Several related series are also available on Disney+.

How X platform help in filing a lawsuit?

Elon Musk has offered legal assistance to those who were sacked for expressing their right to free expression on platform X. According to this, the platform will provide a lawyer and a team and will ask for evidence. If they believe in the case based on the materials given, they will take it forward.