The teaser for 'Elle', the prequel to 'Legally Blonde', is out. The series follows a young Elle Woods in high school in 1995, starring Lexi Minetree. It explores her early life before Harvard and is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 1.

The teaser trailer for 'Elle', the upcoming prequel series to Reese Witherspoon's popular comedy 'Legally Blonde', has been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse into the early life of Elle Woods before she became a Harvard Law School student and pop-culture icon.

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About the Series

Season One of Elle follows Elle Woods before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school, where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and evolving fashion choices that would later define her signature personality.

The series aims to present a younger version of Elle as she begins shaping the confidence, ambition, and individuality that fans associate with her character in the original film franchise.

Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone and forms an even tighter bond with her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other.

The narrative emphasises how Elle gradually evolves through everyday teenage struggles, with each experience bringing her closer to becoming the confident and determined Elle Woods we know and love today.

Check out the trailer here.

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Meet the Cast

Lexi Minetree Lexi Minetree makes her leading role debut as Elle Woods, having previously had small roles in projects including 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'The Murdaugh Murders,' 'Crowdsource Murder' and 'The Paramedic Who Stalked Me.'

June Diane Raphael will portray Elle's mother, while Tom Everett Scott has been cast as her father, as per Variety.

Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet and Lisa Yamada will all appear as recurring guest stars.

Recurring cast members will also include Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada and the late James Van Der Beek.

Production and Release Details

The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine, the series is scheduled to premiere on July 1 and will be available exclusively on Prime Video.