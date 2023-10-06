Gauri Khan shares family photo; Shah Rukh Khan's fans call it ‘picture perfect’

Gauri Khan shared a lovely family picture featuring herself, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram on Instagram. On the other hand, SRK is smashing box office records with his latest film 'Jawan'.

On Thursday, October 5, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to post a sweet family photo. The picture includes her husband, celebrity Shah Rukh Khan, their kids Aryan and AbRam, and their daughter Suhana. The snapshot, which shows Suhana laying a kiss on her father's face, has received a lot of attention on social media.

Sharing the photo on the the photo and video sharing app, Gauri wrote, "Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst (sic)."

Gauri's friend Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoticons in the comments section of the post. Fans on the internet expressed excitement. One of the fans wrote, “I was literally waiting for a family picture since a week and finally!!!” Another commented, “Gauri ma’am, thank you for making my day.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the big screen with 'Pathaan' after a four-year layoff, has had unprecedented success with two straight record-breaking flicks. His debut film in 2023, 'Pathaan,' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, grossed Rs 524 crore, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film at the time.

Following that, Khan's 'Jawan,' directed by Atlee and starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, broke 'Pathaan's' record. 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is planned to premiere this Christmas and is expected to be Khan's third blockbuster of the year.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Gauri and SRK, is scheduled to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On December 7, the film will be available on Netflix.