    Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' teaser to be attached with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' in theaters

    The teaser of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' will play before the film 'Mission Raniganj' starts and this will give the audience a better experience to watch the highly anticipated teaser on the big screen.

    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra are all set for the release of their upcoming film 'Mission Raniganj'. As the film releases tomorrow, it will have Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon- starrer ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ teaser attached to it. The teaser will play before the film 'Mission Raniganj' starts and this will give the audience a better experience to watch the highly anticipated teaser on the big screen.

    The teaser for 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' promises to immerse audiences into a world of international cinematic splendour. The film has top-notch visual effects, vast scope, and a fascinating storyline, and is set to transform the Indian cinema industry. While the trailer has been well received, seeing the magnificent teaser of 'Ganapath' on the big screen in movie halls will be a double delight for spectators, especially Tiger Shroff fans.  

    About 'Mission Raniganj'

    Tinu Suresh Desai's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language survival thriller film produced by Pooja Entertainment. It is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal in 1989, and was written by Vipul K Rawal. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra play important roles in the flick.

    The storyline is based on Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave and hardworking mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad who rescued 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989, is the inspiration for the film.

