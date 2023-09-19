Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense significance in the lives of Indians. Famous South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and several others took to their social media platforms to document their experiences during the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense significance in the lives of Indians and is regarded as one of the most auspicious days. The commencement of Ganpati Bappa's 11-day journey saw the presence of numerous South Indian celebrities who came together to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Famous South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and several others took to their social media platforms to document their experiences during the festival. They shared heartfelt messages, along with photographs, seeking the blessings and wisdom of Lord Ganesha.

It was the first Ganesh Chaturthi for the family since the birth of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's first child, a baby girl Klin Kaara Konidela. For the caption, Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all. With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone. This time is special...Celebrating first Ganesh Chavithi with little 'clean kara' Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'Klin Kaara this year (sic)."

'Pushpa' actor, Allu Arjun also brought home Lord Ganesha with open arms. He also shared the joy with his ardent fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, also took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with Allu Arjun from the celebrations.

Dhanush celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his sons Linga and Yatra. He took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his celebrations. He performed puja at his home with his sons and wished his fans on the occasion. "Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi (sic)," read his caption.