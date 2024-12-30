Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on

Gal Gadot recently shared a deeply emotional story of the life-threatening complications she faced during her fourth pregnancy. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor revealed how a massive brain blood clot was discovered during her eighth month of pregnancy

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Gal Gadot, widely known for her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman, recently opened up about the life-threatening complications she faced during her fourth pregnancy. In an emotional Instagram post, accompanied by a photo with her newborn daughter Ori, Gadot detailed her experience of being diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain during the eighth month of her pregnancy.

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on ATG

Reflecting on the difficult decision to share such a personal story, Gadot admitted that the year had been marked by profound challenges. She revealed that sharing her experience was a way to process her emotions and to raise awareness for others who might face similar situations.

The actor recounted enduring debilitating headaches for weeks before undergoing an MRI, which revealed the blood clot. She shared that the discovery had been a stark reminder of life’s fragility and how quickly circumstances could change. Gadot emphasized that in the midst of a difficult year, her primary desire had been to hold on and survive for her family.

Following the diagnosis, Gadot required immediate medical intervention and underwent emergency surgery. Despite the uncertainty, she successfully delivered her daughter, Ori, whose name she said symbolized hope and light. Gadot shared that the name was chosen intentionally, as she saw Ori as the light at the end of a challenging journey.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's baby bump photos go viral: Know truth behind THESE pictures

Expressing gratitude for the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Gadot credited them with her recovery. She stated that she had made it through thanks to their extraordinary care and that she was now fully healed. Her post underscored her appreciation for the second chance at life.

Gadot also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of health awareness, particularly regarding cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), the condition she was diagnosed with. She encouraged people to pay attention to their bodies, noting that symptoms like pain and discomfort often have deeper meanings.

Sharing statistics, Gadot explained that CVT is a rare condition, affecting 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in their 30s. She emphasized the importance of early identification and treatment, describing awareness as the first step toward addressing such conditions.

Concluding her heartfelt post, Gadot expressed hope that her story could inspire others to prioritize their health. She believed that if her experience encouraged even one person to take action for their well-being, sharing it would have been worthwhile.

Gal Gadot had earlier announced the arrival of her fourth child, Ori, on March 6, 2023, via Instagram. Married to Jaron Varsano since 2008, the couple has three other daughters: Alma (2011), Maya (2017), and Daniella (2021). Fans and fellow celebrities, including actor Amy Purdy, praised Gadot for her openness and bravery in sharing such a personal journey.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...' NTI

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...'

Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: When and where to enjoy Vijay Setupathi's crime thriller online RBA

Viduthalai: Part 2 OTT Release: When and where to enjoy Vijay Setupathi's crime thriller online

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan evicted; contestants celebrate Salman Khan's birthday [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan evicted; contestants celebrate Salman Khan's birthday [WATCH]

Asha Bhosle's electrifying performance of Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Asha Bhosle’s electrifying performance of Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late PM Manmohan Singh during Guwahati concert [WATCH] ATG

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late PM Manmohan Singh during Guwahati concert [WATCH]

Recent Stories

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE ATG

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert vkp

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...' NTI

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...'

iPhone 16 Pro to Vivo X200 Pro: 5 best smartphones for amazing New Year's eve photos our picks gcw

iPhone 16 Pro to Vivo X200 Pro: 5 best smartphones for amazing New Year's eve photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's baby bump photos go viral: Know truth behind THESE pictures RBA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's baby bump photos go viral: Know truth behind THESE pictures

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon