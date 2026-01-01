FWICE and CAWT honoured MP Arun Govil for representing the film industry in Parliament. The meeting focused on making the industry more inclusive and worker-friendly, with discussions on working hours, safety, and timely payments for actors and technicians.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT) on Friday honoured veteran actor Arun Govil, who became a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2024. Members of several film bodies gathered together for a meeting with Arun Govil, where everyone shared their views on how to make the Indian film industry more inclusive and worker-friendly. They also thanked Arun Govil for taking an active role in representing the interests of the Indian film and television industry in Parliament since his election in June 2024. Several issues faced by actors and technicians were discussed, along with suggestions on how the industry can be improved. Dignitaries such as Poonam Dhillon, Mukesh Rishi, Upasana Singh,and B. N. Tiwari were present.

MP Arun Govil on Parliamentary Action

Speaking to ANI, Arun Govil said, " I would like to express my gratitude to our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya. After I raised the concerns of the film industry in Parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took note of the issue. The Labour Minister also gave it due attention, and I have been consistently following up on this matter since then."

Industry Leaders Voice Concerns and Hopes

FWICE and Federation's Stance

BN Tiwari, President, Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) said, "I hope matters related to working hours, health and safety, and timely payments will all be taken care of."

Corporater Gangeshwerlal Srivastava was also a part of the meeting. "Since joining the federation, we have supported everyone in our own way. We have 38 associations and extend our support to all....," he said.

Poonam Dhillon on Protecting Vulnerable Actors

CINTAA President, Poonam Dhillon said, "We had a meeting today to convey the problems and challenges we are facing to Arun ji. He has already raised his voice on our behalf. Tiwari ji brought together all the associations and addressed the issues which have been prevailing in the industry."

Poonam urged the government to introduce strict guidelines to improve the working conditions of other industry workers, especially those in one-day or two-day roles. "No actor is irreplaceable, except for the top stars, who don't face these issues and receive timely payments and proper working hours. The real concern is for the thousands of other workers in the industry. If they raise their voices, producers often replace them without hesitation, and there is no shortage of actors, especially for one-day or two-day roles. These actors face significant challenges. That's why we want the government to establish strict guidelines, with clear penalties for non-compliance. This is crucial to protect the rights of all industry workers," she emphasised.

Meeting's Impact and Outcome

Upasana shared, "I am deeply grateful to the federation and CAWT for organizing this program and inviting Arun Govil ji. It provided a platform for actors and technicians to come together and voice their concerns."

Filmmaker and IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit recounted the key highlights of the meeting. "Along with felicitating him, several members of the industry shared their concerns and posed questions to Arun Govil ji. He responded to each, explaining how they can be addressed and how the industry's overall well-being can be improved," Ashoke Pandit shared. (ANI)