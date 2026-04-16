The trailer for 'Focker in Law' is out, starring Ariana Grande, Robert De Niro, and Ben Stiller. Grande plays the FBI-trained girlfriend of Stiller's son, leading to hilarious family drama. The John Hamburg directorial releases on Thanksgiving.

The trailer of Ariana Grande, Robert De Niro, and Ben Stiller starrer 'Focker in Law' is finally out, offering a glimpse into a fun-filled family drama in this John Hamburg directorial. The star trio lit up the CinemaCon stage with their presence and the trailer for the movie. Universal Pictures unveiled the first look for exhibitors, which features Grande as the love interest of Stiller's son, played by Skyler Gisondo, reported Variety.

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A New Chapter in the Focker Saga

The franchise's original film, "Meet the Parents," centred on Greg Focker (Stiller) enduring many awkward encounters while trying to impress his girlfriend's father (Robert De Niro) before proposing. It became a blockbuster hit, grossing 330 million USD worldwide, and it inspired two sequels before this latest.

"I guess you could say I'm the new De Niro of the franchise," a solo Stiller explained on stage at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, reported Variety.

Trailer Teases Hilarious Plot

In the trailer, Grande's Olivia Jones is the loving girlfriend of Gisondo's Henry. A natural overachiever, Olivia tells the family (including Stiller's onscreen wife Teri Polo) that she trained as an FBI hostage negotiator and is intent on using her skills to free her boyfriend from a codependent relationship with Stiller.

Worse for old Greg Focker, the entire family is obsessed with Henry's new girlfriend.

The trailer concludes with a hilarious bicycle race between Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande.

Thanksgiving Release

Universal Pictures shared the teaser on Instagram on Thursday.

The movie will hit theatres on the occasion of Thanksgiving. (ANI)