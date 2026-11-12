TPCC Working President Jagga Reddy has announced that Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, will be adapted into a Telugu feature film, with local Congress leaders pledging funds for the production.

Congress Plans Feature Film on Sonia Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy on Thursday announced that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, will be adapted into a Telugu feature film depicting her life and political journey. He made the announcement during a Congress party workers' meeting in Sangareddy, where he urged party leaders and workers from the Sangareddy constituency to come forward and contribute towards the production of the film.

On the occasion, constituency Congress convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore towards the film's production. Jagga Reddy suggested forming a 50-member committee to initiate the film production process, stating that it would be overseen by Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad. He called upon party leaders to arrange funds, telling the workers, "You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let's mobilise the budget and select a good director." He added that once the preparations were complete, they would invite Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud to launch the film's shooting. Jagga Reddy also said that copies of Sonia Gandhi's autobiography would be ordered and distributed among party workers to help them gain a deeper understanding of her life and experiences.

Depicting Life Phases and Political Career

Jagga Reddy stated that the film would portray various phases of Sonia Gandhi's life, including her roles as Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's wife, and the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He noted that the film would bring to the audience the tragedies faced by the family following the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the hardships Sonia endured thereafter, how she raised Rahul and Priyanka and her political journey. He remarked that Sonia Gandhi had carved out a unique identity for herself in India, a land of diverse religions, castes and languages. "Just as deep as the ocean is, so is the political system of the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi studied those politics," he said, adding that she has a successful political career.

Reflection on Political Decisions

Jagga Reddy also mentioned that Sonia Gandhi had no fascination with the Prime Minister's post. Recalling the period following Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, when PV Narasimha Rao became Prime Minister, Jagga Reddy said Sonia Gandhi had not aspired to occupy the position at the time. He further recalled that even after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power, when Congress leaders urged her to become Prime Minister, she declined the offer and instead gave the opportunity to Manmohan Singh. Describing her decision to turn down the opportunity as a historic milestone, Jagga Reddy said it reflected an important phase in her political journey. He also stated that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) took shape based on the ideas of Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi. Jagga Reddy further remarked that people wanted to see a Prime Minister from the Gandhi family once again and said Sonia Gandhi aspired to see Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister. (ANI)

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