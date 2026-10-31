Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt remembers his close friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away at 57. Dutt has vowed to honour his late brother's legacy by moving forward with their long-discussed project, the sequel to the film Kaante.

Sanjay Dutt Mourns the Demise of Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

Shortly after learning of the demise of his “brother” and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt penned an emotional note, mourning his loss and remembering their cherished bond. Sanjay Dutt, who shared a long association with Sanjay Gupta, posted pictures of the two together from different phases of their lives. Have a look at their pictures here.

Notably, Sanjay Dutt collaborated with Gupta on several projects, including Aatish: Feel the Fire, Jung, Khauff, Kaante, Plan, Musafir, Zinda, and Shootout at Lokhandwala. In his post, Sanjay Dutt revealed that the two had been planning to make Kaante 2. He further promised to fulfil his late friend’s dream by bringing the sequel to life. "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul," Sanjay's post read.

Legacy of Sanjay Gupta in Indian Cinema

Released in 2002, Kaante is Sanjay Gupta’s gangster-heist drama, unofficially adapted from Quentin Tarantino’s film, Reservoir Dogs. The film also featured stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as 'Kaante' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', passed away on Saturday at the age of 57.

Condolences and Tributes

Confirming the news of his demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told ANI that Gupta died on Saturday after sustaining a head injury at his residence. Ashoke Pandit also shared the news on his Instagram account, remembering Gupta as a passionate filmmaker. In a post, Pandit wrote, "It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona and a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family and dear ones. Om Shaanti."

Professional Contributions and Career

Sanjay Gupta was quite active on social media, particularly on X, where he frequently shared his opinions on various issues concerning the film industry. On the professional front, his last directorial venture was The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which was released in 2024. As a producer, he also came up with 'Visfot', featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Before that, he directed Mumbai Saga (2021), starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

However, Gupta was widely recognised for directing crime dramas such as 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Kaante', which established his presence in the crime thriller genre. His other directorial ventures included 'Kaabil' and 'Shootout at Wadala'. Known for his work in action and crime-based films, Gupta made a significant contribution to Hindi cinema through his distinctive storytelling and films centred on crime, action and drama. Further details regarding his demise are awaited. (ANI)