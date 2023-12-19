Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' to release on THIS date

    Hrithik Roshan has unveiled a fresh poster for the upcoming song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' showcasing him alongside Deepika Padukone in their much-anticipated film 'Fighter.'

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    The much-anticipated film "Fighter" is creating quite a buzz for the upcoming year, with fans eagerly anticipating the dynamic pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on screen for the first time. The teaser and character posters have stirred excitement, and the recent release of the first song, "Sher Khul Gaye," has only fueled the anticipation. Now, the excitement continues as Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on December 19 to share a poster from "Fighter" and announce the release of the second song, titled "Ishq Jaisa Kuch," scheduled for December 22, Friday. He wrote, " #IshqJaisaKuch Song out on 22nd December."

    In "Fighter," Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), while Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Mini). Anil Kapoor joins the cast as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky), and Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi portray Squadron Leader Sartaj Subgh Gill (Taj) and Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, respectively. The ensemble also includes Sanjeeda Sheikh and Talat Aziz in various roles.

    Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, "Fighter" is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day. The film promises an engaging narrative set against the backdrop of military aviation, making it a must-watch for audiences eager to witness this cinematic spectacle unfold on the big screen.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
