Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is celebrating twin birthdays today, including those of her brother Farhan Akhtar and friend and fellow director, Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a heartfelt post to extend her greetings to the duo, along with a glimpse of their joint birthday celebrations.

Zoya's Birthday Tribute

In the video, Farhan and Farah could be seen cutting cakes together in a warm display of friendship. They also made sure to feed each other a slice. Along with the video, the 'Gully Boy' director also shared a picture of what appeared from her brother's childhood days. "Farah means Happiness and Farhan means Happy. No two people could have truer names. Love You Capri-9 @faroutakhtar @farahkhankunder. Happiest Birthday," she wrote in the caption.

Fans and celebrities were quick to react, as many showered the post with love and greetings. Among them were actors like Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Huma Qureshi, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Farhan's wife, Shibani Akhtar, also commented, "Love this."

Farhan Akhtar's Versatile Career

Farhan Akhtar, known for his versatility as an actor, director, and singer, made his acting debut in the year 2008 with the musical drama film 'Rock On!!' in which he also showcased his singing talent and lent his voice to the super hit tracks of the film like 'Socha Hai', 'Pichle Saat Dino Mein' and the title track of the film and received a lot of appreciation for his performance. Apart from these, he also has other chartbuster tracks to his name like 'Senorita', 'Gallan Goodiyan', 'Atrangi Yaari', 'Manzar Naya' and many more.

Talking about his acting front, the actor has delivered some outstanding performances in films like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Toofan', 'Wazir', 'Karthik Calling Karthik', and 'The Sky is Pink', among others.

About Farah Khan

For Farah Khan, the director-choreographer has multiple films to her credit, including 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Tees Maar Khan', and 'Happy New Year'. She is also regarded as one of the most successful dance choreographers in India, with songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Dhol Bajne Laga' and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', among others.