    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Hema Malini feels ready to 'kiss' like Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi in films

    In a new interview, Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, has said that even she is ready to do a kissing scene onscreen if given a chance. The Karan Johar-directorial film is rocking the box office records. The people are absolutely loving it.

    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    Soon after, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit theatres. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's lip-kiss grabbed attention and became the talk of the town. In a new interview, Hema Malini, wife of Dharmendra, said she is also ready to do such a scene onscreen if given a chance. When questioned if she would be comfortable kissing onscreen, Hema Malini told an entertainment portal, "Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, Why I would not). If it is nice, relatable and gels with the film. Then maybe I can." The OG Dream Girl also revealed that she has not watched Karan Johar-directorial yet.

    This comes days after Hema Malini shared that she is ready to make a comeback in films if given a chance. She said, "Somebody should come and sign me up with a good role. It should be appropriate for my age. It can be glamorous but befitting my age."

    She added, "I do not want to do a negative role. I am not a negative person at all. I cannot think of myself like that. I do not think bad for anybody, so how can I play a negative role? I mean, role toh kar sakte hai kuch bhi, but wesa role nahin karna (I can do any role. But I do not like doing those kinds of roles). The role has to be positive and should have a positive message."

    In the same interview, Hema reacted to the onscreen kiss of Dharmendra with Shabana when she said, "I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera. He loves it."

