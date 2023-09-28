Fact Check: Thiruvananthapuram roads NOT to be shut for Rajinikanth's movie shoot

Will Thiruvananthapuram come to a standstill due to the shooting of Rajinikanth's film 'Thalaivar 170' which will be directed by TG Gnanavel? Read to know

Thiruvananthapuram: After Jailer, Rajinikanth fans are eagerly waiting for 'Thalaiver 170'. It is reported that the film, which will be helmed by the director of the film Jai Bheem, TJ Gnanavel, is reported to have a big star cast including Manju Warrier from Malayalam. A message is active in WhatsApp groups that the main roads of Thiruvananthapuram city will be closed in the first week of October for the shooting of this movie. The message also says that apart from Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati will come to Thiruvananthapuram city for the shooting of the first schedule. Is the shooting of Thalaivar 170 going to take place, bringing the capital city to a standstill?

Campaign:

The message related to the shooting of Thalaivar 170 movie is active in many WhatsApp groups in Thiruvananthapuram. Asianet News Online Fact Check team received the screenshot to check the authenticity of this message. This is what is said in the WhatsApp message. 'Breaking Official News Update- October 1st week Trivandrum City Main All Roads Will be blocked and Vehicles may diverted to another route due to the shooting happening of Thalaivar 170.

WhatsApp screenshot:

Fact:

An investigation by Asianet News Online has revealed that major roads in Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for the shooting of Rajinikanth's film Thalaivar 170 is fake. Traffic ACP Niaz told Asianet News Online that the message circulating in the WhatsApp group is fake and press releases are issued only through the special branch in the city. The WhatsApp message does not state anywhere that the Kerala Police issued the circular.

'Thalaivar 170'

Thalaivar 170, starring superstar Rajinikanth, was announced by Lyca Productions on March 2. TG Gnanavel of the Jai Bhim fame will direct the film, and Anirudh will provide the soundtrack. The fact that Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions will be working together once more makes this project exciting. Lyca also produced Darbar and Kaala. The film is slated to release in 2024.

