Ex MasterChef Australia contestant Paul Frost imprisoned for sexual offence; know all about him

Former MasterChef contestant Paul Frost sentenced for committing sexual offenses against 11 children. Learn about his downfall and the legal consequences he now faces.

Paul Douglas Frost, who was once a contestant on MasterChef Australia, has been given a minimum prison sentence of 24 years for committing 43 sexual offenses against 11 children. These crimes happened while he worked as a swim coach in Sydney's southwest from 1996 to 2009. The incidents occurred in different areas of Frost's swimming school, including the change rooms, kickboard rooms, pool, and deck.

Frost, who is no longer in contact with his stepfather, Douglas Frost, a coach known for training Olympian Ian Thorpe, has been diagnosed with paedophilic disorder, major depressive disorder with an increased risk of self-harm, and generalized anxiety disorder.

Despite his culinary achievements on MasterChef Australia in 2009, Frost's life took a dramatic turn for the worse following a failed food venture, subsequent bankruptcy in 2016, and a divorce in 2021/2022. His downfall intensified when he was arrested at his Sylvania home in September 2019, leading to the loss of his positions at the University of New South Wales (NSW) and Malabar Public School, ultimately culminating in his current incarceration.

