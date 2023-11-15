Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Emmy Awards: Ekta Kapoor heads to New York for ceremony; to receive this prestigious honor; Read details

    Renowned Indian film and TV producer Ekta R Kapoor journeys to New York for the Emmy Awards Ceremony, where she is set to receive a prestigious honor.

    Emmy Awards: Ekta Kapoor heads to New York for ceremony; to receive this prestigious honor; Read details SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Ekta R Kapoor is set to embark on a journey to New York tonight, where she will be honored with the esteemed Emmy International Directorate Award at the upcoming 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony. Widely recognized as a stalwart in the entertainment industry, Ekta is renowned for her ability to guarantee top-notch entertainment across diverse platforms, spanning television, films, and OTT. With an unparalleled understanding of audience tastes and preferences, Ektaa has emerged as an indomitable force for over a decade, earning her numerous accolades. 

    Notably, Ekta is poised to make history as the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award, adding to her already impressive list of achievements. The timing of this accolade is particularly special, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. Ekta Kapoor has previously been honored with the Padma Shri in 2020 for her noteworthy contributions to the arts.

    As Ekta prepares to receive the prestigious Emmy accolade, there is palpable excitement surrounding how Ekta Kapoor will not only uphold but elevate India's standing on the global stage. This recognition is a testament to her her remarkable journey in shaping the narrative of Indian entertainment.

    ALSO READ: 'Had a slip of tongue': Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Vicky Jain; Tells, 'you are not a good husband, you suppressed me' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Vicky Jain; Tells, 'you are not a good husband, you suppressed m

    Had a slip of tongue Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH) snt

    'Had a slip of tongue': Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput says, 'I tore his photos' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput says, 'I tore his photos'

    Shah Rukh Khan as Loki? Tom Hiddleston wants 'Jawan' star to play variant of Loki RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan as Loki? Tom Hiddleston wants 'Jawan' star to play variant of Loki

    Video Rajinikanth in Mumbai to watch India vs New Zealand match; superstar received Golden Ticket from BCCI RBA

    Video: Rajinikanth in Mumbai to watch India vs New Zealand match; superstar receives Golden Ticket from BCCI

    Recent Stories

    Subrata Roy's demise brings undistributed funds of Rs 25,000 crore into spotlight snt

    Subrata Roy's demise brings undistributed funds of Rs 25,000 crore into spotlight

    Kerala Governor approves Livestock Amendment Bill; no decision yet on other pending bills anr

    Kerala Governor approves Livestock Amendment Bill; no decision yet on other pending bills

    Kon sa nasha... Harbhajan Singh fumes over Inzamam-ul-Haq's 'conversion' claim snt

    'Kon sa nasha...': Harbhajan Singh fumes over Inzamam-ul-Haq's 'conversion' claim

    Rapid cleanup: BJP workers swiftly clear Indore roadshow route as per PM Modi's request (PHOTOS) AJR

    Rapid cleanup: BJP workers swiftly clear Indore roadshow route as per PM Modi's request (PHOTOS)

    Viral video: Ugly brawl mars cricket match in Pakistan as teammates hammer each other with bats (WATCH) snt

    Viral video: Ugly brawl mars cricket match in Pakistan as teammates hammer each other with bats (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon