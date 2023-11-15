Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Had a slip of tongue': Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH)

    Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologises for inappropriate comments involving Aishwarya Rai during a press conference on the ODI World Cup 2023.

    Had a slip of tongue Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has issued an apology following his derogatory comments about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai during a press conference discussing Pakistan's performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. The controversial remarks sparked outrage on social media, prompting Razzaq to publicly express regret for his inappropriate comments.

    In his apology, Abdul Razzaq clarified that his comments were a result of a slip of the tongue. He admitted that he intended to refer to something else but inadvertently mentioned Aishwarya Rai's name. Razzaq expressed remorse for the unintended reference and extended an apology to the Bollywood actress. He clarified that it was not his intention to involve Aishwarya Rai in the discussion and acknowledged the mistake.

    Also read: Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh's interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity

    "At a press conference, we were talking about cricket, coaching and intention and I had a slip of tongue. I wanted to refer to something else but accidently Aishwarya Rai's name came to my mouth. I want to apologise and say sorry to her. It was not my intention. I wanted to give another example, but this came out. I really apologise," he said his apology.

    During the press conference, Abdul Razzaq criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the team's below-par performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. In a bizarre turn of events, he dragged Aishwarya Rai into his criticism, making a derogatory remark about her marriage and implying that good and pious children would not be born from it.

    Questioning the intentions of the PCB, he dragged the actress into his criticism and said, “If you think that by marrying Aishwarya (Rai), good and pious kids will be born, it would never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first."

    “Younis Khan had good intentions as a captain and gave me confidence to perform better. Everyone over here is talking about the intention of the Pakistan’s team. We (PCB) don’t have the intention to develop and polish the players in Pakistan,” he said before drawing parallels with the Bollywood actress.

    Also read: Shoaib Akhtar slams Abdul Razzaq's 'Aishwarya Rai' remark and former Pakistan stars for applause

    Razzaq's former teammates Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, who were present during the media briefing, did not intervene or condemn the inappropriate comments. Instead, they seemed to enjoy the remarks, clapping in response.

    The comments made by Abdul Razzaq sparked a massive controversy on social media, with fans and followers expressing disappointment and anger over the inappropriate reference to Aishwarya Rai. Many called for accountability and condemned the lack of intervention from his fellow players during the press conference.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shoaib Akhtar slams Abdul Razzaq's 'Aishwarya Rai' remark and former Pakistan stars for applause osf

    Shoaib Akhtar slams Abdul Razzaq's 'Aishwarya Rai' remark and former Pakistan stars for applause

    cricket Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai osf

    Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai

    Cricket Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal osf

    Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity snt

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh's interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity

    cricket Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand osf

    Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

    Recent Stories

    Khansi bani qawwali hai': Youth compose viral qawwali on Delhi's smog woes AJR

    'Khansi bani qawwali hai': Youth compose viral qawwali on Delhi's smog woes

    Bengaluru: Is BBMP planning to introduce monthly fees for garbage collection? vkp

    Bengaluru: Is BBMP planning to introduce monthly fees for garbage collection?

    Is Tamannaah Bhatia getting married to Vijay Varma? Here's what actress has to say RBA

    Is Tamannaah Bhatia getting married to Vijay Varma? Here's what actress has to say

    Karnataka govt extends deadline for installation of HSRP number plates for vehicles until February 17, 2024 vkp

    Karnataka govt extends deadline for installation of HSRP number plates for vehicles until February 17, 2024

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput says, 'I tore his photos' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput says, 'I tore his photos'

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon