Legendary painter and former MP Jogen Chowdhury passes away in Kolkata at 87. He suffered from a rare blood cancer. The artist is celebrated for his profound influence on modern Indian art and his significant contributions to the cultural world.

Eminent Painter and Former MP Jogen Chowdhury Passes Away

Eminent painter Jogen Chowdhury passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday morning following a prolonged battle with a rare blood cancer at the age of 87 years. Apart from being a painter, Jogen was also a former Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He had been suffering from a myeloproliferative neoplasm, a rare type of blood cancer, for the past 14 months and was undergoing chemotherapy, Ruby General Hospital said in a statement.

Jogen's wife, Sipra Chowdhury, paid her last respects to the mortal remains of the painter after the body was transferred from Ruby General Hospital. The brother of Jogen Chowdhury, Manindranath Choudhuri, expressed his sorrow after the demise of his brother. He shared the love of Jogen for paintings and art. While sharing his remorse, Manindranath said, "I can't believe Jogen Chowdhury will be leaving like this. He had a lot of dreams—always wanting to organise things since he was a kid, and just the way he is. So suddenly getting a disease like this was beyond our imagination. We never thought it would happen. We argued a lot with the doctor about why this was happening and what was going on. We asked if there was any possible treatment. But they couldn't do anything."

Reflections on a Cultural Legacy

He continued, "I've grown up doing cultural programs, running the cultural club, and things like that. He still wants to do a bit more, maybe. There are already three organisations right here in Charubasna. Then we have our Nandimukh Sansad. We're always doing some kind of creative stuff. We don't even have enough time for painting. Ever since childhood, he had an overly ambitious desire to do everything."

Wife Sipra Chowdhury was at a loss of words following her husband's demise. She called it a painful moment of her life. While talking to ANI, she said, "It's very painful for me. We got married in 1970. We worked together for a long time."

Tributes from the Artistic Community

Artist Samir Aich, who arrived to pay his last respects to Jogen, described the painter's demise as a "shock to India." He paid tribute to the painter by remembering the legacy of Jogen's works, which will continue to inspire his students and followers. While talking to ANI, Samir Aich said, "This shock is not just for me, but for the whole of India and Bengal. We have to see days like this. This is a part of life, but it's really hard to bear. Jogen was one of the most important artists in modern painting in India. Such a good painter and a good artist. It's a loss for us. It's very hard to fill this void. This is a very sad thing for so many of us."

He added, "Jogen has so many students, he takes so many modern classes, and he has so many paintings. Look, many of their paintings are in a museum in Japan. They have many paintings. He has a museum in Kiran Nadar. But all over the world, many collectors have his paintings. We also have some that will remain. Jagendra Choudhury is no more today, but it's true that his paintings will remain in the world forever."

Official Condolences

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed his sorrow on the passing of Jogen Chowdhury on Sunday. He paid tribute to the painter by calling him a "towering pillar" of India's cultural world. Penning a note on his X handle, CM wrote, "Deeply pained and grieved by the passing away of eminent painter and legendary artist, Shri Jogen Chowdhury. A maestro whose distinctive strokes redefined Indian modern art, Shri Jogen Chowdhury was a towering pillar of our cultural world. His immense contributions brought international acclaim to West Bengal. His departure leaves an irreparable void in West Bengal's intellectual and artistic soul. On behalf of the Government and the People of West Bengal, I express my profound grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, associates and legions of fans across the globe. Om Shanti."

Deeply pained and grieved by the passing away of eminent painter and legendary artist, Shri Jogen Chowdhury. A maestro whose distinctive strokes redefined Indian modern art, Shri Jogen Chowdhury was a towering pillar of our cultural world. His immense contributions brought international acclaim to West Bengal. His departure leaves an irreparable void in West Bengal's intellectual and artistic soul. On behalf of the Government and the People of West Bengal, I express my profound grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, associates and legions of fans across the globe. Om Shanti 🙏 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 25, 2026

According to the website of Jogen Chowdhury, which comprises his works, including the photographs of his portraits and paintings, the painter was born on 16 February 1939. "Educated at the Government College of Art & Craft, Calcutta and subsequently at École Nationale Superieure des Beaux Arts, Paris, Jogen is one painter who has inspired young artists of contemporary India, in a significant way," added the website.

The demise of Jogen Chowdhury is a significant loss to India’s cultural and artistic landscape. While his passing leaves an irreplaceable void, his extraordinary paintings and artistic legacy will continue to inspire generations. His contributions to Indian art will be cherished and remembered for years to come. (ANI)