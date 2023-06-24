Karthik Sivakumar: Know his Net Worth, Family and Filmography

Entertainment
Kollywood’s leading man Karthik Sivakumar aka Karthi, resides in the hearts of the audience with his beautiful performances and charming attitude. Here's a look at his life.
Born on 25 May 1977 (46 years) to famous Tamil actor Sivakumar and mother Lakshmi. He has two siblings, Suriya and Brindha. He is married to Ranjani Chinnasamy with two kids.
His elder brother Surya and himself stepped into the industry and thrived. National award winning Suriya, is also married to actress Jyothika. The trio often support each other.
Karthi made his own place in the industry, despite his brother's fame. Having not worked together, fans await their showdown as Rolex and Dilli in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.
Wanting to be a director, the actor worked as assistant director under Mani Ratnam. He made his acting debut in 2007 with Paruthiveeran, a role that won him the State Award.
Karthi is valued at Rs. 97 crores and is one of the highest paid actors in the industry. Alongside his films, he also endorses brand deals and promotes accessible products.
Karthi has done some amazing work by choosing a variety of roles. Be it his earlier roles in Aayirathil Oruvan and Paiyya or his most recent Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Kaithi.
The actor was last seen in the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan as Vallavarayan Vandiyathevan. Fans await his upcoming movie Japan, but more eagerly for his return as Dilli in the LCU.