Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture

    On Wednesday evening, Elvish Yadav visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple just days after he was granted bail in the Noida snake poison case.

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    On Wednesday evening, Elvish Yadav visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple and the YouTuber posted an Instagram story with a photo from his visit to the revered site. Elvish was photographed posing inside the shrine with his companions. Elvish's visit to the Siddhivinayak temple comes just days after he was granted bail in the Noida snake poison case. The winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was detained by Noida Police earlier this month in connection with the issue. The charge was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, as well as for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they stated. 

    The picture

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture RKK

    Also read: 'The First Omen' REVIEW: Is Arkasha Stevenson's film scary? Will it make horror movie lovers happy? Read THIS

    A week later, Elvish was granted bail on a 50,000 bond, and speaking to the media, his lawyer, Prashant Rathi, stated that their arguments, in this case, were that Elvish was falsely accused and that no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS Act. The court granted bail to Elvish Yadav and his two pals on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

    Elvish terms his jail stay 'very bad phase'

    Elvish described his stay in jail as a "very bad phase of his life" and said that one week that passed was, without a question, a horrible period of existence. What to talk about while I was inside (prison). Let's start the next chapter on a positive note. Thank you to everyone who supported me, regardless of whether they spoke negatively or positively about me. I can only thank everybody. "I am back at work," he stated in one of his vlogs.

    The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also showed confidence in the Indian court, saying, "Neither do I do nor speak anything wrong)."

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announces 'No Eviction' this week rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announces 'No Eviction' this week

    The First Omen' REVIEW: Is Arkasha Stevenson's film scary? Will it make horror movie lovers happy? Read THIS RBA

    'The First Omen' REVIEW: Is Arkasha Stevenson's film scary? Will it make horror movie lovers happy? Read THIS

    Aadujeevitham: Suriya praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment, 'can happen only once in a time' NIR

    'Aadujeevitham': Suriya praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment, 'can happen only once in a time'

    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance whole heartly on foot-tapping track NIR

    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance wholeheartedly on foot-tapping track

    The Great Indian Kapil Show promo OUT: Ranbir, Neetu, and Riddhima Kapoor are the first guests! RKK

    The Great Indian Kapil Show promo OUT: Ranbir, Neetu, and Riddhima Kapoor are the first guests!

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate in India on March 28: Know 22 & 24-carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate in India on March 28: Know 22 & 24-carat price in your city

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Divers find 2 bodies in submerged truck from harbor gcw

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Divers find 2 bodies in submerged truck from harbor

    NTSB says cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge carried hazardous materials; 2 bodies recovered

    NTSB says cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge carried hazardous material (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announces 'No Eviction' this week rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announces 'No Eviction' this week

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon