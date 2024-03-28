Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture

On Wednesday evening, Elvish Yadav visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple and the YouTuber posted an Instagram story with a photo from his visit to the revered site. Elvish was photographed posing inside the shrine with his companions. Elvish's visit to the Siddhivinayak temple comes just days after he was granted bail in the Noida snake poison case. The winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was detained by Noida Police earlier this month in connection with the issue. The charge was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, as well as for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they stated.

The picture

A week later, Elvish was granted bail on a 50,000 bond, and speaking to the media, his lawyer, Prashant Rathi, stated that their arguments, in this case, were that Elvish was falsely accused and that no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS Act. The court granted bail to Elvish Yadav and his two pals on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

Elvish terms his jail stay 'very bad phase'

Elvish described his stay in jail as a "very bad phase of his life" and said that one week that passed was, without a question, a horrible period of existence. What to talk about while I was inside (prison). Let's start the next chapter on a positive note. Thank you to everyone who supported me, regardless of whether they spoke negatively or positively about me. I can only thank everybody. "I am back at work," he stated in one of his vlogs.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also showed confidence in the Indian court, saying, "Neither do I do nor speak anything wrong)."