"Elvish Yadav don't own Porsche-Mercedes or house in Dubai, he used to rent" says his parents

Noida Police recently detained Elvish Yadav for allegedly distributing snake venom to rave parties. The prominent YouTuber also won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Elvish Yadav, a controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, is presently in jail in Noida for suspected participation in the infamous snake poison case. He was accused of providing snake venom at rave events in Noida and Gurugram and sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention.

And, as Elvish's controversial actions and opulent lifestyle have come under scrutiny, his parents have made some alarming assertions about his possessions, which he frequently flaunts on social media and YouTube.

Also Read: Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks, “Bhool toh nahi gaye humein?

Look how this reporter is interviewing #ElvishYadav's parents. Just look at her tone and the words. Elvish ke pass luxurious car and home nahi ho sakta as per her.@ElvishYadav



Shame on @nehabatham03 and @aajtak. Journalism at its lowest. pic.twitter.com/cgImhp1YQ4 — wexe 701 (@WEXE701) March 20, 2024

Elvish's parents have stated that the YouTuber does not own high-end automobiles such as Porsches and Mercedes, and that the vehicles he displays in his videos are borrowed from friends. They said that Elvish only owns a Toyota Fortuner and a Wagon-R, both on loan, and that the other luxurious automobiles belong to his pals, whom he borrows occasionally before returning them.

''He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his own new cars,'' Elvish's father said during an interview with Aaj Tak.

After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish claimed to have acquired a Rs 8 crore mansion in Dubai and even gave his followers a 'house tour' on his YouTube channel. However, his parents have recently indicated that he does not own the house or any land or other assets.

Also Read: Elvish Yadav Net worth: Know about his income, assets, cars and houses

They further stated that Elvish's sole source of income is his YouTube videos and the online sale of his 'Systum' coats.

Following Elvish's arrest, the Noida Police reported that he would distribute snake venom at rave parties not just to make money, but also to demonstrate to others that he possessed "swag" and was unconcerned about the law.

Elvish is one of six individuals charged in the snake poison case. While he has yet to admit to his crimes, he has been charged under several parts of the Indian Penal Code, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the NDPS Act.