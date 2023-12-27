Entertainment

Spotted: Salman Khan to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate the style game

Prominent figures like Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen in the city, showcasing their impeccable style in fashionable attire.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar exuded chic elegance as she strolled by paparazzi, donning a simple black top paired with jeans and complemented by a golden pendant accessory.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan

Salman Khan who is celebrating his birthday today was spotted driving in his car waving at the paps in style.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen outside the gym, clad in workout attire, acknowledging the paparazzi with a friendly wave. She effortlessly rocked the gym clothes.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was sighted at the airport in a cozy ensemble, sporting a sweatshirt, jeans, and a cap. She conscientiously covered her face with a mask as a safety measure.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma looked simple yet chic in comfy outfit featuring white tees paired with black jacket and grey cargo pants.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan radiated a sense of style in a black-and-white checked skirt, complemented by a black top and a grey denim jacket.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen at the airport, exuding a cool vibe in a printed sweatshirt paired with black trousers. She flashed a cheerful smile for the paparazzi.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
