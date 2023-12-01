Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se'

    'Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' is the emotional anthem from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki.' Sung by Sonu Nigam, the song explores the longing for one's homeland, mirroring the film's theme of 'donkey flight.' Shah Rukh Khan, expressing a personal connection, calls it his favorite

    Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    "Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" is the third song released from the upcoming film "Dunki," featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sung by the renowned Sonu Nigam, the emotionally charged track holds a special place in Shah Rukh Khan's heart, as he revealed it to be his favorite from the film. "Dunki" is set to hit theaters on December 21, promising a unique storyline.

    The soul-stirring "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" delves into the theme of one's profound connection to their homeland and the emotional journey of leaving one's roots to settle in a foreign land. The song encapsulates the essence of the movie, which revolves around the concept of 'donkey flight'—an illicit route taken by migrants seeking a better life abroad, particularly in countries like the US and Canada.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    In a heartfelt note, Shah Rukh Khan shared his sentiments about the song, expressing a deep connection to its lyrics. He stated, "I am sharing this song with you today, which is close to my heart. Raju and Sonu seem to be my own people, and this song, composed by them, is also meant for those who are close to us." He went on to mention that the song is a tribute to family, homeland, and the comfort found in the embrace of one's country. Shah Rukh Khan also emphasized the universal theme of carrying one's home in their heart, even when physically distant.

    'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' is not only notable for Sonu Nigam's soulful rendition but also features poignant lyrics by Javed Akhtar and a melodious composition by Pritam. The film, 'Dunki,' directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, boasts an ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan paired with Taapsee Pannu for the first time, along with Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: Animal FIRST review: Ranbir Kapoor dominates in Sandeep Vanga universe; carefully crafts a father-son tale

    Described as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home, and love, "Dunki" is a collaborative effort by writers Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. With its compelling narrative and star-studded cast, 'Dunki' is poised to be a cinematic experience that resonates with audiences on a profound level.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
