Karan Johar clears air around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship; says ‘Liger’ actor is…

In the season finale of ‘Koffee With Karan’, filmmaker and the show’s host, Karan Johar has revealed the relationship status of ‘Liger’ actor Vijay Devevrakonda. Is he dating Rashmika Mandanna or not? Find it out in the article.

One of the much-loved celebrity chat shows, ‘Koffee With Karan’ has come to end with season 7. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, if one has to sum up the season in a few words, it would be ‘Alia Bhatt, sex, nepotism and relationship statuses of stars’. The entire season largely revolved around these four things.

And as ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ came to an end on Thursday, Karan Johar revealed the relationship status of ‘Liger’ actor Vijay Deverakonda, who for the longest, has been rumoured to be dating ‘Good Bye’ actor Rashmika Mandanna.

The season finale saw content creators Kusha Kapila and Nihari NM as judges along with comedian Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait. The four reviewed the entire season while also roasting Karan Johar for bringing up Alia Bhatt’s name in almost every episode.

But that is not it! When Karan Johar suggested Niharika NM to think about getting married to Vijay Deverakonda, Kusha Kapila asked him about the ‘chatter’ that went around his rumoured relationship with Rashmika Mandanna on the show. And that is when Karan revealed if Vijay is dating her or not.

Asking Karan Johar about Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status, Kusha Kapila said, “Certain puns were made on the show about whether he is available or not.” To this, Karan immediately replied, “He is single from what I know. He is officially single.”

In the previous episodes of ‘Koffee With Karan’, especially the two that featured actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, a lot of buzz went around the ‘JGM’ actor and Rashmika Mandanna. All three female actresses dropped hints that Vijay was seeing Rashmika. However, with this latest revelation by Karan Johar, it seems that there is nothing brewing between the two South actors and that Vijay is very much one of the most eligible bachelors in the country!