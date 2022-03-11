Dog Movie Review: Dog lovers must not miss Channing Tatum's film

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum directed and played the lead role in the film. Dog focuses on an Army Ranger going on a trip with a dog; social media users called it a perfect movie for all dog lovers

We have already seen many dog movies in the past. From Hachi to Marley & Me to A Dog's Way Home to Max and many more. Today, in India another dog movie is released called 'Dog' featuring Channing Tatum, Kevin Nash, Jane Adams, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Bill Burr.

Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin direct the film, and you can see it at your nearby theatres. The movie shows how the Hollywood heartthrob Channing poured his heart and soul into Dog as an actor and director. He plays the role of a PTSD army ranger Jackson Briggs, wishing to get his life back on track.





When he met Belgian Malinois (Dog breed), Lulu, a well-trained army dog, also suffering from acute PTSD, following the demise of her owner in a war. However, after the death of her owner, the dog (Lulu) is suffering from severe anxiety and turned aggressive. Lulu was always muzzled-up and kept indoors inside a cage as she bit anyone who came close to her.

In the film, we will see both Jackson and Lulu go for a road trip so that the dog can reach her owner's funeral in time and then return to the army base. The movie highlights PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) problems. The film Dog shows how PTSD can affect both animals and humans without going overboard.

Here are some social media reviews of the film Dog