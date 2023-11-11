Diwali 2023: Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan share glimpse from their celebration

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a beautiful video with his twins, Yash and Roohi where they are dressed in traditional attires.

With Diwali only a day away, celebrities have already begun preparing for this day and have shared glimpses of their celebration. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a beautiful video to help spread the holiday cheer with his twins, Yash and Roohi. Actress Soha Ali Khan also shared a video where she is seen decorating her rangoli.

Karan Johar's video

The video shows the trio twinning in traditional attires, with Karan lavishing his children with hugs and kisses. Sharing the video the director wrote, "Mere do Anmol Ratan…. Happy Diwali to you and yours!!!! Love and light for life.”

After Karan Johar shared the video on his social media, fans and celebrities showered him with praise and well wishes. They couldn't help but love him and his children and some even blessed Karan Johar's children.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared a video in which she was seen making and decorating her rangoli with diyas. Sharing the video she wrote, "Time to let your light shine bright."

She also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya. She was dressed to the nines in a red flowery sharara suit, with her hair in a high ponytail.

Fans took to the comment section to share their views and send in their love and good wishes for Soha and her family.